Panasonic plans two or more new battery factories in North America by 2030

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings
Corp aims to ramp up its production capacity for 4680
battery cells by 2030 by building two or more new factories in
North America, it said on Thursday, as it seeks to supply the
growing electric vehicle (EV) market.
The company, whose energy unit makes batteries for EV maker
Tesla Inc, seeks to boost its auto battery capacity to
200 gigawatt hours per year by March 2031, about four times its
level at the end of March, it said in a presentation on its
website.
Panasonic plans to build at least two new factories for 4680
battery production in North America, a spokesperson confirmed to
Reuters.
Panasonic has yet to decide where in North America it will
add the production capacity, said the company's Group Chief
Executive Officer Yuki Kusumi.
"It could be Nevada, it could be Kansas or it could be
somewhere else," Kusumi said during a press conference after
giving a presentation about the company's strategy.
Panasonic is running a pilot 4680 production line at its
Wakayama factory in Japan, while Tesla is already producing the
4680 battery cells, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted as
being key to making cheaper and compelling electric cars.
Panasonic will also set up two other new sites to deepen its
battery know-how in Japan over the next two years.
One is a production technology facility it will establish in
Osaka city in 2024, and the other is a site for development of
new and next-generation batteries and battery materials it plans
to set up in 2025 in neighbouring Kadoma city.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Christina Fincher)