The report came after the battery supplier to electric vehicle maker Tesla in April said it was considering building a battery plant in Oklahoma, its third in the U.S.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings has taken Oklahoma out of its candidate list for a new battery plant in the United States, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
