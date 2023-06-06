Advanced search
Panasonic to boost battery output at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory by 10%

06/06/2023 | 01:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Panasonic Corp's logo is pictured at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings plans to expand production of electric vehicle batteries at a factory in Nevada jointly operated with Tesla by 10% within three years, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Tuesday.

The comments followed a Nikkei Asia report on Monday that said unit Panasonic Energy would install a 15th production line at Gigafactory Nevada.

Panasonic Energy announced the plan to increase the Nevada factory's production capacity by 10% by March 2026 at a business strategy meeting last week, a Panasonic Group spokesperson said, declining to comment further. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Panasonic said last month it planned to build at least two new factories for the production of Tesla 4680 battery cells in North America by 2030. With that move, it seeks to boost its auto battery capacity to 200 gigawatt hours per year by March 2031, about four times its level at the end of this March.

At the time, Panasonic had not disclosed where in North America it would add the production capacity.

Tesla recently told Panasonic it would "buy as much as (Panasonic) can make", according to an executive at the Japanese manufacturer, the Nikkei report said.

Panasonic is running a pilot 4680 production line at its Wakayama factory in Japan, while Tesla is already producing the 4680 battery cells, which Musk has touted as being key to making cheaper and compelling electric cars.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Pooja Desai and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 2.20% 32217.43 Real-time Quote.20.81%
PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA CO. LTD. 0.90% 230.95 End-of-day quote.-9.29%
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.71% 1631 Delayed Quote.44.44%
TESLA, INC. 1.70% 217.61 Delayed Quote.76.66%
TOPIX INDEX 0.57% 2232.5 Delayed Quote.15.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 186 B 58 615 M 58 615 M
Net income 2023 214 B 1 531 M 1 531 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 5 330 M 5 330 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 3 744 B 26 808 M 26 808 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 235 714
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 604,00 JPY
Average target price 1 595,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.44%26 808
SONY GROUP CORPORATION38.12%122 444
LG ELECTRONICS INC.47.05%16 626
SHARP CORPORATION-15.13%3 729
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.49.86%3 332
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED1.94%2 872
