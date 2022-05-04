Log in
PANBELA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. - PBLA

05/04/2022
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: PBLA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, holders of Panbela common stock are expected to own only approximately 59% of the post-merger holding company.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nasdaqcm-pbla/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer K. Simpson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Horvath Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael T. Cullen Chairman
Thomas X. Neenan Chief Scientific Officer
Suzanne Gagnon Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANBELA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-0.58%23
MODERNA, INC.-42.30%59 059
LONZA GROUP AG-25.26%43 201
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.73%40 733
SEAGEN INC.-14.94%24 208
CELLTRION, INC.-14.65%18 954