Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.(OTCPK:PBLA) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in enrolling patients in its randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The Company's lead assets are ivospemin (SBP-101), FlynpoviTM (eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac), and eflornithine (CPP-1X). Ivospemin is a polyamine analog designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac with a dual mechanism inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increasing polyamine export and catabolism. Eflornithine is being developed as a single-agent tablet or high-dose powder sachet for several indications, including prevention of gastric cancer, treatment of neuroblastoma and recent onset Type 1 diabetes.