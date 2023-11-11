Panchmahal Steel Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Panchmahal Steel Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,191.78 million compared to INR 1,081.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,203.42 million compared to INR 1,085.54 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.13 million compared to net loss of INR 34.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.83 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.83 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 2,265.48 million compared to INR 2,429.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,280.6 million compared to INR 2,437.05 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.47 million compared to INR 63.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.44 compared to INR 3.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.44 compared to INR 3.34 a year ago.