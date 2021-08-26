Log in
    PUC   CA69834N1069

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PUC)
Pancontinental Resources : Interim Consolidated Financial Statement – June 30, 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:01am EDT
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited)

EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pancontinental Resources Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, RSM Canada LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30

December 31

As at

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,635,535

$

3,645,426

Sales tax receivable

15,007

12,347

Prepaid expenses and deposits

175,008

388,716

1,825,550

4,046,489

Investment in Tortuga Resources Inc.

1

1

$

1,825,551

$

4,046,490

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)

$

481,008

$

492,545

Loans from related parties (note 12)

-

103,000

481,008

595,545

EQUITY

Share capital (note 7)

24,146,389

23,672,863

Contributed surplus

5,703,430

5,632,438

Warrants (note 8)

2,619,769

2,657,055

Deficit

(31,125,045)

(28,511,411)

1,344,543

3,450,945

$

1,825,551

$

4,046,490

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 16)

See accompanying notes.

-1-

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Other Income

Exploration and evaluation recovery (notes 10, 11)

$

-

$

50,000

$

300,000

$

50,000

Interest income

1,286

10,262

2,913

10,262

Gain on debt settlement (notes 7, 11)

15,450

-

15,450

-

16,736

60,262

318,363

60,262

Expenses

Corporate and administrative (notes 9, 12)

598,972

134,894

822,449

307,878

Exploration and evaluation (notes 10, 12)

1,051,000

417,689

1,998,328

526,416

Share-based payments (notes 7, 12)

44,092

35,466

79,422

144,623

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

16,786

(768)

31,798

10,502

1,710,850

587,281

2,931,997

989,419

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(1,694,114)

$

(527,019)

$

(2,613,634)

$

(929,157)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 14)

$

(0.007)

$

(0.003)

$

(0.011)

$

(0.005)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding: Basic and diluted

243,066,669

215,575,312

244,433,900

199,848,671

See accompanying notes.

-2-

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

Contributed

Share capital

surplus

Warrants

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

20,088,201

$

4,670,433

$

702,437

$

(25,485,065)

$

(23,994)

Units issued by private placements (notes 7,8)

1,512,651

-

1,487,349

-

3,000,000

Shares issued for mineral properties (note 7)

78,000

-

-

-

78,000

Share issuance costs

(24,288)

-

-

-

(24,288)

Exercise of options

47,072

(22,572)

-

-

24,500

Warrants expired

-

396,961

(396,961)

-

-

Share-based payments (note 7)

-

144,623

-

-

144,623

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(929,157)

(929,157)

Balance, June 30, 2020

21,701,636

5,189,445

1,792,825

(26,414,222)

2,269,684

Units issued by private placements (notes 7,8)

2,291,518

-

768,482

-

3,060,000

Broker/Finder warrants (notes 7,8)

-

-

95,748

-

95,748

Shares issued for debt (note 7)

41,750

-

-

-

41,750

Share issuance costs

(362,041)

-

-

-

(362,041)

Share-based payments (note 7)

-

442,993

-

-

442,993

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,097,189)

(2,097,189)

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

23,672,863

$

5,632,438

$

2,657,055

$

(28,511,411)

$

3,450,945

Shares issued for mineral properties (note 7)

212,500

-

-

-

212,500

Shares issued for debt (note 7)

87,550

-

-

-

87,550

Exercise of options

19,430

(8,430)

-

-

11,000

Exercise of unit warrants

154,046

-

(37,286)

-

116,760

Share-based payments (note 7)

-

79,422

-

-

79,422

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,613,634)

(2,613,634)

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

24,146,389

$

5,703,430

$

2,619,769

$

(31,125,045)

$

1,344,543

See accompanying notes.

-3-

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(1,694,114)

$

(527,019)

$

(2,613,634)

$

(929,157)

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used:

Share-based payments

44,092

35,466

79,422

144,623

Shares issued for mineral properties

-

78,000

212,500

78,000

Gain on debt settlement

(15,450)

-

(15,450)

-

Unrealized foreign exchange

(69,092)

(618,187)

21,597

(596,293)

(1,734,564)

(1,031,740)

(2,315,565)

(1,302,827)

Net changes in non-cash working capital items

Royalty revenue receivable

-

-

-

6,561

Sales tax receivable

(1,635)

7,826

(2,660)

37,165

Prepaid expenses and deposits

39,392

(197,335)

212,927

(221,143)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

241,177

(36,747)

(12,394)

(10,893)

(1,455,630)

(1,257,996)

(2,117,692)

(1,491,137)

Financing activities

Units issued by private placements

-

-

-

3,000,000

Proceeds from exercise of options

4,000

24,500

11,000

24,500

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

-

116,760

-

Share issuance costs

-

-

-

(24,288)

4,000

24,500

127,760

3,000,212

Net change in cash

(1,451,630)

(1,233,496)

(1,989,932)

1,509,075

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,017,781

2,969,826

3,645,426

224,808

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

69,384

547,855

(19,959)

550,302

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,635,535

$

2,284,185

$

1,635,535

$

2,284,185

Supplemental disclosure

Shares issued for debt

$

87,550

$

-

$

87,550

$

-

See accompanying notes.

-4-

Disclaimer

Pancontinental Resources Corporation published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
