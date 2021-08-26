Pancontinental Resources : Interim Consolidated Financial Statement – June 30, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pancontinental Resources Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, RSM Canada LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30
December 31
As at
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,635,535
$
3,645,426
Sales tax receivable
15,007
12,347
Prepaid expenses and deposits
175,008
388,716
1,825,550
4,046,489
Investment in Tortuga Resources Inc.
1
1
$
1,825,551
$
4,046,490
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)
$
481,008
$
492,545
Loans from related parties (note 12)
-
103,000
481,008
595,545
EQUITY
Share capital (note 7)
24,146,389
23,672,863
Contributed surplus
5,703,430
5,632,438
Warrants (note 8)
2,619,769
2,657,055
Deficit
(31,125,045)
(28,511,411)
1,344,543
3,450,945
$
1,825,551
$
4,046,490
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 16)
See accompanying notes.
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Other Income
Exploration and evaluation recovery (notes 10, 11)
$
-
$
50,000
$
300,000
$
50,000
Interest income
1,286
10,262
2,913
10,262
Gain on debt settlement (notes 7, 11)
15,450
-
15,450
-
16,736
60,262
318,363
60,262
Expenses
Corporate and administrative (notes 9, 12)
598,972
134,894
822,449
307,878
Exploration and evaluation (notes 10, 12)
1,051,000
417,689
1,998,328
526,416
Share-based payments (notes 7, 12)
44,092
35,466
79,422
144,623
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
16,786
(768)
31,798
10,502
1,710,850
587,281
2,931,997
989,419
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(1,694,114)
$
(527,019)
$
(2,613,634)
$
(929,157)
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 14)
$
(0.007)
$
(0.003)
$
(0.011)
$
(0.005)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding: Basic and diluted
243,066,669
215,575,312
244,433,900
199,848,671
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Contributed
Share capital
surplus
Warrants
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
$
20,088,201
$
4,670,433
$
702,437
$
(25,485,065)
$
(23,994)
Units issued by private placements (notes 7,8)
1,512,651
-
1,487,349
-
3,000,000
Shares issued for mineral properties (note 7)
78,000
-
-
-
78,000
Share issuance costs
(24,288)
-
-
-
(24,288)
Exercise of options
47,072
(22,572)
-
-
24,500
Warrants expired
-
396,961
(396,961)
-
-
Share-based payments (note 7)
-
144,623
-
-
144,623
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(929,157)
(929,157)
Balance, June 30, 2020
21,701,636
5,189,445
1,792,825
(26,414,222)
2,269,684
Units issued by private placements (notes 7,8)
2,291,518
-
768,482
-
3,060,000
Broker/Finder warrants (notes 7,8)
-
-
95,748
-
95,748
Shares issued for debt (note 7)
41,750
-
-
-
41,750
Share issuance costs
(362,041)
-
-
-
(362,041)
Share-based payments (note 7)
-
442,993
-
-
442,993
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,097,189)
(2,097,189)
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
23,672,863
$
5,632,438
$
2,657,055
$
(28,511,411)
$
3,450,945
Shares issued for mineral properties (note 7)
212,500
-
-
-
212,500
Shares issued for debt (note 7)
87,550
-
-
-
87,550
Exercise of options
19,430
(8,430)
-
-
11,000
Exercise of unit warrants
154,046
-
(37,286)
-
116,760
Share-based payments (note 7)
-
79,422
-
-
79,422
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,613,634)
(2,613,634)
Balance, June 30, 2021
$
24,146,389
$
5,703,430
$
2,619,769
$
(31,125,045)
$
1,344,543
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
