Pancontinental Resources : Interim Consolidated Financial Statement – June 30, 2021

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited)

EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pancontinental Resources Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, RSM Canada LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.