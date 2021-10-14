Log in
    PUC   CA69834N1069

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PUC)
Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

10/14/2021 | 06:35am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (Pancon) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from October 18-20, 2021.

Layton Croft, President and CEO will be presenting on October 18th at 9:00am Eastern Daylight time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon)
Jeanny So, External Relations Manager
647-202-0994
info@panconresources.com
https://panconresources.com


Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -3,03 M -2,44 M -2,44 M
Net cash 2020 3,54 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 23,4 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 735x
EV / Sales 2020 5 548x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pancontinental Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 CAD
Average target price 0,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 291%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Layton Croft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McMurdie Chief Financial Officer
David Vaughn Mosher Chairman
Jen Spohn Manager-Project Data & Administration
David Michael Petroff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION10.00%23
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.33.01%52 586
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.63%45 998
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.116.91%18 811
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.97%10 320
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-16.46%3 819