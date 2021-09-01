Pancontinental Resources : The PUC Report - September 2021

Happy early-autumn greetings from the gorgeous Carolinas!

Dear Pancon Shareholders and Followers:

August was a very productive month at our flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. We continued drilling near and below the former mine, including finishing step-out hole 14 to the southeast, hole 15 to the south, hole 16 to the northwest, and hole 17 to the northeast. We concluded Phase 2 drilling and began preparing for Phase 3 drilling, which will begin in September.

We received and reported on drill results for all 6 sonic drill holes we drilled through the reclaimed backfill waste material put back into the former main and BG open pits. Those results suggest an average grade of 0.35 g/t Au across homogeneous layers of backfill. This data helps us begin to estimate a potential economic gold resource in that waste material. Removing and processing that waste could lead to near-term cash flows; greatly reduce the acid mine drainage at Brewer and thus greatly reduce environmental management costs and risk; and reduce time and money required to begin future mining operations of a potential gold-copper resource below the former mine.

We also received and reported on diamond holes 11 and 12, drilled just outside the northern pit wall boundary of the former mine. These holes contain encouraging gold-copper mineralization that further extends known Au-Cu mineralization underneath the former mine, now along a north-south axis spanning 275 meters. We also reported on identifying the copper porphyry style minerals chalcopyrite and bornite in diamond hole 16, located 350 meters north-northwest of the former mine. This is noteworthy and those minerals are typically created at higher temperatures and proximal to the intrusive heat engine that typically drive porphyry copper systems.

We also announced the expansion of our 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project land package, to 1,962 acres, which nearly completely surrounds the Brewer property. We continue to engage local stakeholders and landowners, always investing time in the relationships essential to maintaining a strong social license to operate.

In September:

We plan to continue reporting results for diamond drilling and rotary air blast

(RAB) drilling.

(RAB) drilling. We plan to commence Phase 3 of our fully-funded10,000-meter diamond drill program, including commencement of drilling a patterned grid of vertical holes below the former mine, with the objective of producing a maiden resource estimate in 2022.

fully-funded10,000-meter diamond drill program, including commencement of drilling a patterned grid of vertical holes below the former mine, with the objective of producing a maiden resource estimate in 2022. We plan to receive cash into the Company through the exercise of options and warrants, and through the sale of our non-core assets in Ontario.

non-core assets in Ontario. We will be engaging retail and institutional investors outside the Beaver Creek gold conference, and in the Toronto area.

And we continue focusing, like a laser beam, on advancing our 3 value drivers: 1) a potential economic gold resource in the backfill waste material; 2) a potential economic resource in the gold-copper mineralization below the former mine; and 3) a potentially mineralized large porphyry copper-gold deposit nearby the former mine.

Thank you for your interest, your support, and your trust in Pancon.

And that's All for Now! ~Layton