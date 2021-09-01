Pancontinental Resources : The PUC Report - September 2021
09/01/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
TSXV: PUC/ OTCQB: PUCCF
Brewer Gold & Copper Project
Phase 2 Drilling Underway
September 2021
Happy early-autumn greetings from the gorgeous Carolinas!
Dear Pancon Shareholders and Followers:
August was a very productive month at our flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. We continued drilling near and below the former mine, including finishing step-out hole 14 to the southeast, hole 15 to the south, hole 16 to the northwest, and hole 17 to the northeast. We concluded Phase 2 drilling and began preparing for Phase 3 drilling, which will begin in September.
We received and reported on drill results for all 6 sonic drill holes we drilled through the reclaimed backfill waste material put back into the former main and BG open pits. Those results suggest an average grade of 0.35 g/t Au across homogeneous layers of backfill. This data helps us begin to estimate a potential economic gold resource in that waste material. Removing and processing that waste could lead to near-term cash flows; greatly reduce the acid mine drainage at Brewer and thus greatly reduce environmental management costs and risk; and reduce time and money required to begin future mining operations of a potential gold-copper resource below the former mine.
We also received and reported on diamond holes 11 and 12, drilled just outside the northern pit wall boundary of the former mine. These holes contain encouraging gold-copper mineralization that further extends known Au-Cu mineralization underneath the former mine, now along a north-south axis spanning 275 meters. We also reported on identifying the copper porphyry style minerals chalcopyrite and bornite in diamond hole 16, located 350 meters north-northwest of the former mine. This is noteworthy and those minerals are typically created at higher temperatures and proximal to the intrusive heat engine that typically drive porphyry copper systems.
We also announced the expansion of our 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project land package, to 1,962 acres, which nearly completely surrounds the Brewer property. We continue to engage local stakeholders and landowners, always investing time in the relationships essential to maintaining a strong social license to operate.
In September:
We plan to continue reporting results for diamond drilling and rotary air blast
(RAB) drilling.
We plan to commence Phase 3 of our fully-funded10,000-meter diamond drill program, including commencement of drilling a patterned grid of vertical holes below the former mine, with the objective of producing a maiden resource estimate in 2022.
We plan to receive cash into the Company through the exercise of options and warrants, and through the sale of our non-core assets in Ontario.
We will be engaging retail and institutional investors outside the Beaver Creek gold conference, and in the Toronto area.
And we continue focusing, like a laser beam, on advancing our 3 value drivers: 1) a potential economic gold resource in the backfill waste material; 2) a potential economic resource in the gold-copper mineralization below the former mine; and 3) a potentially mineralized large porphyry copper-gold deposit nearby the former mine.
Thank you for your interest, your support, and your trust in Pancon.
And that's All for Now! ~Layton
Gold
Copper
PUC.V
(Au)
(Cu)
July 31, 2021
$1,814.20
$9,737.00
$0.145
August 31, 2021
$1,815.90
$9,462.50
$0.12
MoM $ Change (+/-)
$43.30
$352.00
$0.025
MoM (%)
+0.1%
-2.8%
-17.2%
YTD (%)
-6.5%
+19.5%
+26.3%
Gold & Copper Source: The London Metal Exchange
* Gold price per ounce/copper price per tonne; priced in US dollars.
PUC.V Source: TSX Venture Exchange
* Priced in Canadian dollars
INSIDE THE PUC REPORT
Gold & Copper Insights
Month over month & year to date commodity prices and charts
Industry News
Central banks go big on gold buying
A Breakout Indicator for Gold
Market Report: Anniversary of gold's $2070 peak
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
30% of your portfolio should be in gold, says Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris
Barrick CEO: Gold's real rally hasn't even come yet; Mark Bristow on Q2 results, forward guidance
Closing the Gold Window - Fifty Years On
Some Wall Street analysts project a price hike in gold
Visualizing global gold production by country in 2020
Warren Buffett, inflation and the gold price
Gold as a Risk Mitigator
Do you know all the uses for copper?
Our Vision for the Gold Market
Copper price bounces back after hitting six-month low
Hold gold: insuring your portfolio could prove lucrative
Pancon (TSXV: PUC/ OTCQB: PUCCF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, USA. In January 2020, Pancon won the exclusive right to explore the former Brewer Gold Mine property.
Between 1987-1995, Brewer produced 178,000 ounces of oxide gold from open pits that extended to 65-meter depths, where copper and gold-rich sulphides were exposed but could not be processed by the oxide heap leach processing facility.
Brewer is a high sulphidation system driven by a sub-volcanic intrusive and possibly connected to a large copper-gold porphyry system at depth, as indicated by: widely known prospective geology, including diatreme breccias; associated high sulphidation alteration; gold and copper mineralization; and geophysics (Schmidt, R.G., 1978, The Potential for Porphyry Copper -Molybdenum Deposits in the Eastern United States, U.S. Geological Survey).
Pancon's 100%-owned, 1,962 acre Jefferson Gold Project nearly completely surrounds the 1,000-acre former Brewer Gold Mine property, and both Jefferson and Brewer are located 12 kilometers northeast along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine, which produced 146,100 ounces of gold in 2019.
Pancon is fully funded for up to 10,000 meters drilling program at Brewer. The Company has completed ~3,300 metres of drilling and has reported on 10 diamond drill holes to date, four of which contain significant gold-copper values.
Phase 2 currently underway
GOLD CHART
YEAR TO DATE
Price as of Jan 4, 2021: $1,942.00/oz
MONTH OVER MONTH
Price as of August 31, 2021: $1,815.90/oz
Work to date has proceed in a systematic, data driven approach using historic and new geologi- cal, geochemical, mineralogical and geophysical data.
Pancon has released results for ten diamond drill holes at Brewer. These have all been vertical holes, many drilled through and under the backfilled pit, so true widths are not known at this point, but taking the core lengths multiplied by the AuEq grades, we get gold factors of gram-metres. Three of the ten holes (holes 4,
5 and 8) have had expectional results of >100 grams-metres. One of the ten holes (Hole 10) had good results and two more holes (Hole
2 and 9) had encouraging results in the 10-25gram-metre range. This impressive hit ratio for an early-stage project further affirms the geological model of Brewer being an epithermal copper-gold system, with a possible massive porphyry system (multi-million-ounce gold and multi-million-tonne copper potential) at greater depths.
Selected Drill Assays for Phase 1 & 2 Results:
• Hole 4 returned 115.6m of 0.91 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu
• Hole 5 returned 181.6m of 1.24 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu
• Hole 8 returned 106.5 m of 1.07 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu, including (i) 45.23 m of 2.03 g/t Au and 0.52% Cu; (ii) 13.73 m of 3.72 g/t Au and 1.02% Cu and (iii) 8.23m of 5.04 g/t Au
and 1.43% Cu
• Hole 9 returned 15.95 m of 1.09 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu
• Hole 10 returned 11.90 m of 2.22 g/t Au and 0.07% Cu
Phase 1 & 2 Drill Holes
Phase 2 has pending results for Hole 11, 12, 13 and 14, Sonic holes 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as 104 RAB holes.
There will be another four holes (15-18) before completing Phase 2 drilling. These holes will be guided by Phase 2 RAB results.
PANCON INTERSECTS 25 METERS OF 0.96 G/T AU AND 0.2% CU, FURTHER EXTENDING
GOLD-COPPER ZONE AT BREWER
August 31, 2021
Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC; OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") reports gold and multielement geochemistry results for two more diamond drill holes in Phase 2 of the Company's fully funded 10,000-meter (m) maiden drill program at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project (see Table 1). Holes 11 and 12 are vertical holes located to the north and northwest of discovery Holes 4 and 5 and collared outside the northern pit wall of the former mine (see Figure 1). In addition, Pancon reports that preliminary logging of step-out Hole 16, located 350 m north-northwest of the former mine, identified intergrown chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization at about 225 m below surface (see Photo 1).
Highlights:
Hole 11 intersected 25.2 m of 0.96 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu and 1.31 g/t AuEq; including: 5.6 m of 1.73 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu and 2.41 g/t AuEq
Hole 12 intersected 15.5 m of 0.9 g/t Au and 4.57 m of 2.32 g/t Au
Pancon President and CEO Layton Croft stated: "Holes 11 and 12 extend, to the north and west, the gold-copper mineralized zone below the former Brewer mine. This zone now spans 275 m on a north-south axis, with a mineralized hole 50 m to the east and another mineralized hole 50 m to the west (see Figure 2). The bigger picture is getting clearer. Our next phase of drilling will include a grid of holes to expand our understanding of this gold-copper mineralized zone below the former mine, with the objective of defining a maiden resource in 2022."
Croft continued: "Mineral zonation is a useful tool for vectoring in exploration, and recent discoveries make this a possibility at Brewer. Previously identified copper minerals associated with gold-copper mineralization at Brewer are from much shallower epithermal mineralization dominated by chalcocite group minerals and enargite within hydrothermal breccias, but without a chalcopyrite-bornite assem- blage. Our identification of intergrown chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization 350 m north-northwest of the former mine suggests that an originally deeper, higher temperature zone of the Brewer mineralizing system was transported to shallower levels during post-mineralization deformation and mountain building. This zonation would suggest an opportunity for vectoring porphyry copper style mineralization at shallow depths, possibly north of the former mine."
Table 1: Gold Assays and Multielement Geochemistry Results for Diamond Holes 11 and 12
*AuEq calculated using spot price of Au: $1,790.50/oz and Cu: $4.25/lb
See Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement below regarding assaying tech- niques. Intervals are core lengths and are not presumed to be true thicknesses.
Figure 2 shows an updated North-South cross section, looking west, of the former Brewer Gold Mine main pit, with gold-copper results for vertical diamond holes 11, 5, 4, 8 and 9, which span 275 m on a north-south axis. Hole 12 is located 50 m west-northwest of hole 11, and thus is not shown in this cross section.
Figure 1:
Select Phase 1 Hole Locations and
Results, All Phase 2 Hole Locations and Select Gold-Copper Results for Holes 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12
PANCON INTERSECTS 25 METERS OF 0.96 G/T AU AND 0.2% CU, FURTHER EXTENDING
GOLD-COPPER ZONE AT BREWER (CONT'D)
Figure 2: North-South Cross Section with Gold-Copper Results for Holes 4, 5, 8, 9 and 11
Photo 1: Hole 16 Core With Chalcopyrite & Bornite Copper Mineralization ~225 M Below Surface
Phase 2 Drilling Update
Pancon's Phase 2 diamond drill program follows the success of Phase 1 drilling, as reported in the Company's April 27, 2021 news release, with Hole 5 intersecting 181.6 meters of 1.24 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu (1.67 g/t AuEq) and Hole 4 intersecting 115.6 meters of 0.91 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu (1.18 AuEq). To date, Pancon has completed 17 diamond drill holes at the Brewer Gold & Copper Project over two phases. Phase 3 will commence in September. In September and October the Company expects results for Holes 13-17 as well as results for the 104 rotary air blast (RAB) holes drilled in June (see news release of June 8, 2021).
Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement, Notes and Assumptions
Phase 2 exploration diamond core drilling was HQ and NQ size. The core was logged and marked for sampling and assaying by geologists contracted by Pancon. Samples, typically 1.5 meters in length, were sawn in half using a diamond core saw and one-half of the core was placed in sample bags and tagged with unique sample numbers, while the remaining half was kept in the core box for storage. Each bagged core sample was shipped to SGS Labs in Ontario, Canada, where it was dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh.
Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AAS (atomic absorption) finish, with a lower detection limit of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold were analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multielement analyses, including base metals and rare earth elements, were analyzed with ICP-MS/ICP-AES (inductively coupled argon plasma mass spectrometry/atomic emission spectroscopy). Strict sampling and QA/QC protocols are followed, and assay integrity is monitored internally with a quality control program including the insertion of standards, blanks, and duplicates in the sample stream on a regular basis.
Gold equivalent values reported in this release were calculated using the following prices: a gold spot price of US$1,790.50/oz and a copper spot price of US$4.25/lb. Gold equivalent values can be calculated using the following formula: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + k*Cu (g/t); where k = price_Cu(US$/kg)/price_Au(US$/ kg). Recoveries of individual elements can not generally be determined based on equivalent values and fluctuating metal prices will change the value of 'k' and therefore the gold equivalent values.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard "Criss" Capps, PhD, RPG, SME REG GEO, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. •
Pancon Reports Results and Analysis for All Six Sonic Drill Holes in Reclaimed Backfill
Waste Material at Brewer
August 11, 2021
Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") reports results for an additional four sonic drill holes (B21S-003 to B21S-006) and provides analysis for all six sonic drill holes in the reclaimed backfill waste material as part of the Company's fully funded maiden drill program at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in South Carolina. The six vertical sonic holes correspond with the top 44-81 meters (m) of diamond drill holes 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 13 (for more context see Figure 1 and news releases of June 8, 2021 and July 26, 2021).
Highlights:
Average 0.35 g/t gold from 488 samples in all six sonic holes covering 348.8 m across all five backfill layers (see Table 1)
Average 0.30 g/t gold from 186 samples collected within the upper heap leach pad backfill layer, the average estimated thickness of which is 17.6 m (see Table 2 and Figure 2)
Average 0.57 g/t gold from 76 samples collected within the waste rock backfill layer, the average estimated thickness of which is 14.6 m (see Table 2 and Figure 2)
Average 0.26 g/t gold from 195 samples collected within the lower heap leach pad backfill layer, the average estimated thickness of which is 20.4 m (see Table 2 and Figure 2)
Average 0.90 g/t gold from 22 samples collected from the pit floor-bedrock interface (see Table 2 and Figure 2)
Pancon President and CEO Layton Croft stated, "These six sonic hole results show strong consistency in gold values - averaging 0.35 g/t gold - in the estimated 6.7 million cubic yards of material from the former heap leach pads and waste rock piles reclaimed as backfill into the former mined pits at Brewer. This data corroborates our expectations as the historic Mine Closure Report (see here) contains clear documentation that the reclamation work was well engineered in homogeneous layers of material type, thus achieving consistency throughout the backfill (as shown in Figure 2, Figure 3 and Table 3). As a result, we believe it is possible to extrapolate the information obtained from our sonic drill program across the reclaimed pit. Pancon is working closely with our Brewer Project partner Environmental Risk Transfer (ERT) to conduct metallurgical test work on the backfill waste material. This analysis will help Pancon and ERT better understand the potential synergies of monetizing the waste while concurrently de-risking Brewer from an environmental perspective, which is ERT's role on the Project."
ERT Managing Director George von Stamwitz stated, "The same way Pancon is conducting exploration at Brewer, ERT is taking a data-driven, systematic approach to environmental due diligence. This means, in part, better understanding the potential of remediating historic waste material rather than capping and perpetual water treatment. We believe that removing the waste tailings at the site may have a material effect on the acid rock drainage at Brewer. We are hoping for a solution that results in waste reduction and not just waste management, thereby providing a greener remedial outcome for all Brewer stakeholders."
Table 1*: Average of All Samples Per Hole for Sonic Holes 1-6
Hole ID
Length
#
Total Sample
Au (g/t)
(m)
Samples
Weight (Kg)
Min.
Max.
Avg.
B20S-001
55.49
121
1927.6
0.055
3.229
0.318
B20S-002
65.85
121
1608.9
<0.025
9.811
0.431
B21S-003
44.51
47
852.8
0.042
0.735
0.237
B21S-004
81.71
92
1762.2
0.026
2.880
0.381
B21S-005
50.61
58
1267.2
0.05
2.260
0.319
B21S-006
50.61
49
817.7
0.026
1.420
0.326
Totals:
348.78
488
823.4
Au (g/t) avg:
0.351
*See Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement below regarding assaying techniques and calculation
methodology for grades and intervals
Table 2*: Average of All Sonic Samples with Respect to Backfill Material Type
Pancontinental Resources Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.