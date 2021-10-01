Pancontinental Resources : The PUC Report – October 2021
Brewer Gold & Copper Project
3 Value Drivers and Porphyry Potential
October 2021
Pancon to attend New Orleans Investment Conference
The 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference will begin mid-afternoon on Tuesday,
October 19th and end in the evening on Friday, October 22nd.
The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.
Speakers at the New Orleans Conference have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Temple- ton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.
Pancon (TSXV: PUC/ OTCQB: PUCCF) iis a Canadian junior mining company exploring the rich, underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in the southeastern USA. In January 2020, Pancon won the exclusive right to explore and purchase the former Brewer Gold Mine property, with an option period through October 2023. Between 1987-1995, Brewer produced 178,000 ounces of oxide gold from open pits that extended to 65-meter depths, where gold (Au) and copper (Cu) sulphides were exposed but could not be processed by the oxide heap leach operation.
Pancon's 100%-owned,1,960-acre Jefferson Gold Project nearly completely surrounds the 1,000-acre Brewer property. The Brewer-Jefferson area of interest, in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, is
12 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine, which produced 101,600 ounces of gold in the first half of 2021 (www.oceanagold.com). Brewer is a large, epithermal, high sulphidation gold-copper system driven by a sub-volcanic intrusive, possibly connected to a copper-gold porphyry system at depth (Schmidt, R.G., 1978, The Potential for Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposits in the Eastern United States, U.S. Geological Survey).
As of October 1, 2021, Pancon has drilled more than 9,000 meters of: diamond core, rotary air blast (RAB), and sonic drill hole samples, and has funding for another 3,000+ meters of diamond core drilling at Brewer. Drill results to date have been very encouraging for realizing value from Brewer's 3 value drivers:
Quickly remediate the waste and monetize the gold contained in the reclaimed former mined pits.
Define a maiden gold-copper resource below the former mine and move quickly to develop- ment.
Use Pancon's Geologic Model of the Brewer-Jefferson system to discover a large copper-gold porphyry deposit.
Compelling Initial Results
GOLD CHART
YEAR TO DATE
Price as of Jan 4, 2021: $1,942.00/oz
MONTH OVER MONTH
Price as of August 31, 2021: $1,755.70/oz
Pancon takes a data-driven approach to explo- ration, using historic and new geological, geo- chemical, mineralogical and geophysical data to target, discover and define new gold-copper mineralization. To date Pancon has released results for 12.5 diamond core, 94 RAB, and 6 sonic drill holes at Brewer, and has reported results for a total 3,943 meters of core from its maiden diamond drill program. True widths are not yet known.
Grade x Thickness (GT) values are a common way to measure the significance and future potential of early-stage drill programs. By taking core lengths multiplied by the gold + copper (gold equivalent, AuEq), grades, one can calculate GT values in terms of gram-meters. Paradigm Capital, a research-driven, independent, institutional equity investment dealer based in Toronto (www.paradigmcap.com), characterizes:
"good" drill results: 15-50 GT
very good" drill results: 50-100 GT
exceptional" drill results: anything above 100 GT
Select results from <4,000 meters of Pancon's initial diamond core drilling in 12.5 holes at
Brewer include:
• Hole 4 - 105 GT Au and 137 GT AuEq over 115 meters - "exceptional" as per
Paradigm Capital
• Hole 5 - 225 GT Au and 303 GT AuEq over 181 meters - "exceptional"
• Hole 8 - 114 GT Au and 158 GT AuEq over 106 meters - "exceptional"
• Hole 15 - 45 GT Au and 57 GT over 20 meters - "good/very good"
Select Drill Results to Date:
• Hole 4: 115.6m of 0.91 g/t Au, 0.17% Cu and 1.19 g/t AuEq, including 15.5m of 2.35
g/t Au, 0.46% Cu and 3.1 g/t AuEq*
• Hole 5: 181.6m of 1.24 g/t Au, 0.27% Cu and 1.67 g/t AuEq, including 24.2m of 4.26
g/t Au, 0.42% Cu and 4.94 g/t AuEq*
• Hole 8: 106.5 m of 1.07 g/t Au, 0.26% Cu and 1.49 g/t AuEq, including 45.23 m of
2.03 g/t Au, 0.52% Cu and 2.7 g/t AuEq*
• Hole 9: 15.95 m of 1.09 g/t Au, 0.22% Cu and 1.44 g/t AuEq*
• Hole 10: 11.90 m of 2.22 g/t Au, 0.07% Cu and 2.33 g/t AuEq*
• Hole 15: 20.2m of 2.25 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu and 2.82 g/t AuEq, including 8.5m of 3.32 g/t Au, 0.65% Cu and 4.38 g/t AuEq*
For details on Pancon's gold equivalent (AuEq) calculations, please see Pancon's news releases dated April 27, 2021 (for holes 4 & 5), July 26, 2021 (for holes 8, 9 & 10), August 31, 2021 (for holes 11 & 12) and September 8, 2021 (for hole 15).
Pancon Intersects 20 Meters of 2.25 g/t Gold and 0.35% Copper 150 Meters South
of Former Brewer Mine
September 8, 2021
Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Com- pany") reports partial gold assay and multielement geochemistry results for diamond drill Hole 15 in Phase 2 of the Company's fully funded10,000-meter(m) maiden drill program at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project (see Table 1). Hole 15 is a vertical hole located approximately 150 m south of the former Brewer Gold Mine (see Figure 1). Pancon requested rush gold and geochemistry analysis of 20.2 m of the total 218.8 m of core drilled in Hole 15; results are pending for the remaining 198.6 m of core.
Highlights:
Hole 15 intersected 20.2 m of 2.25 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu and 2.82 g/t AuEq; including: 8.5 m of 3.32 g/t Au, 0.65% Cu and 4.38 g/t AuEq
Hole 15 contains the first significant gold-copper mineralization at Brewer outside of the histor- ic mine
Pancon President and CEO, Layton Croft, stated: "Hole 15 mineralization was encountered beneath the former mine's waste dump, located south of the former mine and sited based on historic condemnation drilling to 35 m vertical depths. Hole 15 was targeted based on anomalous gold from that historic drilling. The samples of mineralized breccia we submitted for rush analysis are from between 77 m and 97 m vertical depths, more than two times deeper than historic condemnation drilling. This is exciting as it means our newly intersected mineralization south of the former mine is open in all directions. The Hole 15 intercept highlights the value of leveraging historic data to find new mineralization (see Figure 2), underscoring the fact that the average vertical depth of all 1,020 historic Brewer drill holes is only 37 m."
This new Hole 15 mineralization is hosted within a strongly silicified polylithic breccia unit. The breccia may be displaced from the mineralization in and below the former mined pit by post-mineralization faulting and folding. Gold is strongly correlated with copper and telluride minerals, similar to mineralization encountered below the former main Brewer pit and the ancillary B6 pit. Whether this new breccia mineralization connects with the former Brewer mine, or represents an additional breccia body, is as yet unknown and will be targeted during Phase 3 drilling.
Table 1: Gold Assays and Multielement Geochemistry Results for Diamond Holes 11 and 12 (see here for Certificates of Analysis and complete results)
Hole ID
Hole Size
From (m)
To (m)
Interval
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
AuEq* (g/t)
B21C-015
HQ
0.00
77.50
55.50
pending
77.50
97.50
20.20
2.25
0.35
2.82
incl.
81.50
90.00
8.50
3.32
0.65
4.38
97.70
218.80
121.10
pending
Figure 2 is a north-south cross section, looking west, with a clipping thickness of 200 m, that shows historic drill holes at Brewer and Pancon's Holes 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and Hole 15, which is located 150 m to the south of the former mine. The average vertical depth of all 1,020 historic Brewer drill holes is only 37 m.
Figure 2: North-South Cross Section with Historic Brewer Drill Holes and Select Pancon Holes
Figure 1: Select Phase 1 Hole Locations and Results, All Phase 2 Hole Locations and Select Gold-Copper Results for Holes 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 15
*AuEq calculated using a spot price of U$1,790.50/oz Au and US$4.25/lb Cu
See Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement below regarding assaying techniques. Intervals are core lengths and are not presumed to be true thicknesses.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement, Notes and Assumptions
Phase 2 exploration diamond core drilling was HQ and NQ size. The core was logged and marked for sampling and assaying by geologists contracted by Pancon. Samples, typically 1.5 meters in length, were sawn in half using a diamond core saw and one-half of the core was placed in sample bags and tagged with unique sample numbers, while the remaining half was kept in the core box for storage. Each bagged core sample was shipped to SGS Labs in Ontario, Canada, where it was dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh.
Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AAS (atomic absorption) finish, with a lower detection limit of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold were analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multielement analyses, including base metals and rare earth elements, were analyzed with ICP-MS/ICP-AES (inductively coupled argon plasma mass spectrometry/atomic emission spectrosco- py). Strict sampling and QA/QC protocols are followed, and assay integrity is monitored internally with a quality control program including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates in the sample stream on a regular basis.
Gold equivalent (AuEq) values reported in this release were calculated using the following prices: a gold spot price of US$1,790.50/oz and a copper spot price of US$4.25/lb. Gold equivalent values can be calculated using the following for- mula: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + k*Cu (g/t); where k = price_ Cu(US$/kg)/price_Au(US$/kg). Recoveries of individual elements can not generally be determined based on equivalent values and fluctuating metal prices will change the value of 'k' and therefore the gold equivalent values.
Qualified Person: The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard "Criss" Capps, PhD, RPG, SME REG GEO, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.•
An introduction to Brewer Gold & Copper Project
August 19, 2021
Pancontinental Resources (TSXV: PUC/ OTCQB: PUCCF) is focused on exploring for gold and copper at the historic Brewer Mine, located 12km along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina, USA. A fully funded 10,000 meters drill program is underway, with Phase 1 & 2 drilling intersecting significant gold and copper below the historic pit.
Pancon reports gold and multielement geochemistry results for two more diamond drill holes in Phase 2 of the Company's fully funded 10,000-meter (m) maiden drill program at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project.
Executive with 25+ years of global professional experience, including 18 years in the mining industry. Held executive and advisory roles with Ivanhoe Mines, Rio Tinto, Peabody Energy and Duke Energy. Pancon President & CEO since 2017. Erdene Resource Development Director since 2015 and Chair of the Board since 2019. BA from UNC-Chapel Hill; MA from School for International Training; MA from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Patrick Quigley, Exploration Manager
Mining geologist with 13 years of professional experience as consulting and project geologist in the US and Latin America, including on a large high-sulphidation epithermal gold project similar to Brewer. BS from University of Minnesota; MSc from Colorado School of Mines. Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Keith Laskowski, Advisor
Mining geologist and executive with 35+ years of global experience in 40 countries in the discovery, development, extraction and financing of mining projects. 17 years with Newmont Exploration as Senior Geologist and Regional Manager, including work in the Carolina Slate Belt. From 2012-15 was Principal Mining Specialist with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation. Since 2015 has been VP Technical Services for Sandstorm Gold. President and Owner of Yellowstone Geological Services. BS from University of Maine; MSc from Colorado School of Mines. Based in Bozeman, Montana.
Laurence (Laurie) Curtis, Advisor
Mining geologist and executive who founded the company that discovered and developed the world class Tujuh Bukit gold-copper district in Indonesia, which has many similarities to Brewer. 50+ years of global exploration, development and executive leadership experience. Has served as independent director of multiple exploration and mining companies. BSc from Australian National University; PhD from University of Toronto. Based in Toronto, Ontario.
David Mosher, Interim Chairman
Mining geologist with 45+ years of global experience who discovered the world's largest undeveloped uranium deposit. Former CEO of High River Gold; led multiple gold projects and mines in Canada, West Africa and Russia. Has served as independent director of multiple exploration and mining companies. Co-founder and director of Pancon. BSc from Acadia University. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Philip Corriher, Director
Executive and entrepreneur with 15+ years of global experience in textiles, international oil trad- ing, and minerals exploration. Founder and owner of Carolina Mining Company, which controls 5,000+ acres of surface and mineral rights of North Carolina's most prospective historic gold, silver and base metals mines. BS and BA from, and was a Park Scholar and Centennial Scholar at, North Carolina State University. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Richard (Criss) Capps, Advisor
Mining geologist who co-discovered the high-grade Buzzard gold project next to Brewer in 1997. 25+ years of exploration experience in the Brewer-Haile area and 45+ years total across North America. Co-discovered 6 gold deposits that became the Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California. BS from East Carolina University; MSc from East Carolina University; PhD from University of Georgia. Based in Evans, Georgia.
Chris Cherrywell, Advisor
Mining geologist who discovered the Brewer oxide gold deposit in 1983. More than 10 years of exploration and project development experience in the Brewer-Haile area, and 40 years of global exploration and development experience. BS from James Madison University. Based in Denver, Colorado.
Jen Spohn, Administration & Data Manager
Senior manager and geologist with more than 20+ years of project data management and GIS/Au- toCAD experience. 10+ years of professional experience leading project support teams for multiple companies and gold exploration programs in the Brewer-Haile area. BS from State University of New York at Brockport. Based in Pittsboro, North Carolina.
Jeanny So, External Relations Manager
Senior consultant and corporate affairs professional with 20+ years of global professional experience in the minerals and mining industry. Manages Pancon's investor relations, strategic marketing, digital media and external affairs. Based in Toronto, Ontario.
Ashley Quigley, Consulting Geologist
Mining geologist with 13 years of professional experience in the US, including 3 years as project geologist at the Haile Gold Mine near Brewer. BS University of Minnesota-Duluth; MSc from Colorado School of Mines. Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Jacob Lindsey, Exploration Geologist
Exploration geologist with 5 years of professional experience in the US, including 3.5 years as exploration geologist at the Haile Gold Mine near Brewer. BS from Georgia Southern University. Based in Jefferson, South Carolina.
