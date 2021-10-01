Pancontinental Resources : The PUC Report – October 2021

Richard (Criss) Capps, Advisor

Mining geologist who co-discovered the high-grade Buzzard gold project next to Brewer in 1997. 25+ years of exploration experience in the Brewer-Haile area and 45+ years total across North America. Co-discovered 6 gold deposits that became the Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California. BS from East Carolina University; MSc from East Carolina University; PhD from University of Georgia. Based in Evans, Georgia.

Chris Cherrywell, Advisor

Mining geologist who discovered the Brewer oxide gold deposit in 1983. More than 10 years of exploration and project development experience in the Brewer-Haile area, and 40 years of global exploration and development experience. BS from James Madison University. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Jen Spohn, Administration & Data Manager

Senior manager and geologist with more than 20+ years of project data management and GIS/Au- toCAD experience. 10+ years of professional experience leading project support teams for multiple companies and gold exploration programs in the Brewer-Haile area. BS from State University of New York at Brockport. Based in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Jeanny So, External Relations Manager

Senior consultant and corporate affairs professional with 20+ years of global professional experience in the minerals and mining industry. Manages Pancon's investor relations, strategic marketing, digital media and external affairs. Based in Toronto, Ontario.

Ashley Quigley, Consulting Geologist

Mining geologist with 13 years of professional experience in the US, including 3 years as project geologist at the Haile Gold Mine near Brewer. BS University of Minnesota-Duluth; MSc from Colorado School of Mines. Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Jacob Lindsey, Exploration Geologist

Exploration geologist with 5 years of professional experience in the US, including 3.5 years as exploration geologist at the Haile Gold Mine near Brewer. BS from Georgia Southern University. Based in Jefferson, South Carolina.

