Pancontinental Resources : The PUC Report - July 2021

Greetings from the Carolinas!

Dear Pancon Shareholders and Followers:

Warm and sunny summer greetings from the Carolinas!

June was a productive month at our flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. We continue to compile and analyze geological, geochemical and mineralogical data to evolve our Conceptual Model and guide our exploration work at Brewer.

We continue diamond drilling, and to date our Phase 2 drill program has completed 5 new vertical holes below and near the former mine, with a 6th new hole underway. We expect to begin receiving gold assay and multiele- ment geochemistry results for these new diamond drill holes in July. We also expect all multielement geochemistry results from the 4 new Phase 2 vertical sonic drill holes in July.

In June we conducted a Phase 2 of rotary air blast (RAB) drilling, which was very productive. We drilled more than 95 vertical RAB holes in two weeks, with each hole averaging about 25 meters in depth. Given that the Brewer system is open in all directions, we designed this RAB Phase 2 program to provide useful new information in areas of interest to the west, north, east and south of the former mine. We expect results back in August, and this will continue to inform and guide our ongoing diamond drilling.

In July we will continue our diamond drilling, with a focus on testing targets below and near the former B6 mined pit, to the east of the former main pit, as well as step-out targets to the north of the former mine, and to the east of diamond hole 7 from Phase 1.

We remained focused on creating shareholder value through three value drivers: 1) a potential economic resource in the backfilled waste material in the former main pit, the extraction of which would also possibly alleviate Brewer's overall environmental management needs; 2) a potential new economic resource below the former mine, based on discovery diamond holes 4 and 5; and 3) a potential discovery of the underlying intrusive complex, which we believe is relatively nearby the former mine and relatively close to surface.

Thank you for your interest in Pancon!

Sincerely,

Latyon