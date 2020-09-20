Panda Green Energy : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Mr. Zhu Jun, aged 52, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer by the Board on 18 September 2020, while still remaining as director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Zhu joined the Group in March 2020 and served as the co-executive president of the Company and director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhu served as a manager of equipment maintenance department, an assistant to general

manager and the secretary of party branch of Shanxi Zhangshan Electric Power Co., Ltd.* （山西漳山發電有限責任公司）("Shanxi Zhangshan EP") successively from April 2003

to December 2004; a chief engineer and deputy general manager of Shanxi Zhangshan EP

successively from December 2004 to March 2009; a deputy general manager of Guodian Power Dalian Zhuanghe Power Generation Co., Ltd.*（國電電力大連莊河發電有限責任

公司）from March 2009 to March 2010; the secretary of the party committee, executive

director and general manager of Beijing Jingfeng Gas Fired Power Co., Ltd. *（北京京 豐燃氣發電有限責任公司）and an executive director and general manager of Beijing Jingfeng Thermal Power Co., Ltd.*（北京京豐熱電有限責任公司）successively from

March 2010 to June 2018; a deputy general manager of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited*（北京京能清潔能源電力股份有限公司）（"Jingneng Clean Energy"）, the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 579) from June 2018 to February 2020, and served as an executive director of Jingneng Clean Energy from June 2019 to May 2020. Mr. Zhu has extensive experience in the energy industry. Mr. Zhu is a senior engineer in power engineering technology. He graduated

from Electric Power Division of Shanxi Taiyuan University of Industry*（山西太原工 業大學電力分院）with a bachelor's degree in power plant thermal power and received a

master's degree in engineering from School of Power and Mechanical Engineering from Wuhan University in industrial engineering.

The Company and Mr. Zhu will enter into an employment contract for a term from 18 September 2020 to 31 December 2023 (if the contract is agreed by both parties, may be renewed every three years), unless terminated by either party by giving not less than six months' notice or payment in lien of notice to the other during his tenure or in any renewal period. Mr. Zhu is entitled to a basic annual remuneration of RMB600,000 in connection with his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer, and the annual performance remuneration with annual benchmark of RMB960,000 up to RMB1.44 million associated with the annual performance review of the Company, and annual remuneration generally not more than RMB2.622 million, which was determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market level of remuneration of similar position, and subject to the review at the discretion of the Board at the end of each financial year. Mr. Zhu is entitled to receive incentive bonus, special bonus, long-term incentive bonus and allowances.