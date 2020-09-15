Panda Green Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, COMPANY WEBSITE AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

Following the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 3 August 2020, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 10 August 2020, certifying the English name of the

Company has been changed to "Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd." and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese has been changed to "北京能源國際控股

有限公司" becoming effective from 7 August 2020. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 4 September 2020, confirming the registration under the

new name of "Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd." also known as "北京能源 國際控股有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter

622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange

will be changed from "PANDA GREEN" to "BJ ENERGY INTL" in English and from "熊 貓綠能" to "北京能源國際" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2020.

The stock code for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "686".

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Notes on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "PANDA GRN N2201" to "BJ ENERGY N2201" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2020. The stock code for trading in the Notes on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "40127".

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders nor the ordinary business operation of the Company and its financial conditions. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be good evidence of legal title to such Shares and continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New share certificates will be issued under the new name of the Company with effect from 28 September 2020.