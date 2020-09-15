Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Panda Green Energy Group Limited    686   BMG6889V1072

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(686)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panda Green Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, COMPANY WEBSITE AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Formerly known as Panda Green Energy Group Limited 熊貓綠色能源集團有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

US$112,308,000 8% guaranteed senior notes due 2022

(the "Notes")

(Stock code: 40127)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME,

STOCK SHORT NAME, COMPANY WEBSITE AND

ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

References are made to the announcement of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Panda Green Energy Group Limited) (the "Company") dated 12 May 2020 and the circular of the Company dated 9 July 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Panda Green Energy Group Limited" to "Beijing Energy International

Holding Co., Ltd.", and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese has been changed from "熊貓綠色能源集團有限公司" to "北京能源國際控股有限公司".

- 1 -

Following the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 3 August 2020, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 10 August 2020, certifying the English name of the

Company has been changed to "Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd." and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese has been changed to "北京能源國際控股

有限公司" becoming effective from 7 August 2020. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 4 September 2020, confirming the registration under the

new name of "Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd." also known as "北京能源 國際控股有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter

622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange

will be changed from "PANDA GREEN" to "BJ ENERGY INTL" in English and from "熊 貓綠能" to "北京能源國際" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2020.

The stock code for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "686".

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Notes on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "PANDA GRN N2201" to "BJ ENERGY N2201" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2020. The stock code for trading in the Notes on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "40127".

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders nor the ordinary business operation of the Company and its financial conditions. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be good evidence of legal title to such Shares and continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New share certificates will be issued under the new name of the Company with effect from 28 September 2020.

- 2 -

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from http://www.pandagreen.com to http:// www.bjei.com with effect from 21 September 2020.

ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

The Company has adopted a new logo to reflect the Change of Company Name with effect from the date of this announcement, which will be printed on the relevant corporate documents of the Company. The Company's new logo is as shown on the top of this announcement.

For and on behalf of

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd.

Zhang Ping

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei and Mr. Xu Jianjun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Sui Xiaofeng, Mr. Chen Dayu, Mr. Li Hao and Ms. Xie Yi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Chen Hongsheng.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:05 UTC
