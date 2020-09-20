Panda Green Energy : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO EXERCISE OF PUT OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO EXERCISE OF PUT OPTION

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Rule 14A.61 of the the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 22 March 2019 in relation to the equity transfer agreement (the

"Equity Transfer Agreement") entered into between, among others, United Photovoltaics (Changzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd.*（聯合光伏（常州）投資集團有限公司）("UP

Changzhou") as vendor, State-ownedEnterprise Structural Adjustment China Merchants Buyout Fund (LP)*（深圳國調招商併購股權投資基金合夥企業（有限合夥））("GT

CM Fund") as purchaser for the acquisition of 17% equity interest (the "Sale Equity") in Fengxian Huize Photovoltaic Energy Limited*（豐縣暉澤光伏能源有限公司）(the

Target Company "). Reference is also made to the announcement (the " Previous Announcement ") of the Company dated 15 September 2020 in relation to the acquisition

of 17% equity interest of the Target Company by UP Changzhou from Zhangjiagang City China Merchants Port Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (LP)*（張家港市招港股 權投資合夥企業（有限合夥））(the "Previous Transaction").

EXERCISE OF PUT OPTION

Under the Equity Transfer Agreement, UP Changzhou granted GT CM Fund with a right (the "Put Option") to sell to UP Changzhou, and require UP Changzhou to acquire, the Sale Equity pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement after 12 months and within 48 months from the date in which the Sale Equity has been transferred to GT CM Fund. GT CM Fund may exercise the Put Option to require UP Changzhou to buy back the Sale Equity at an amount equivalent to the sum of (i) the consideration payable for acquisition of the Sale Equity; and (ii) the yields calculated at an annualised rate of return on buy- back of 9%.