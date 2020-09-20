Panda Green Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. and their role and function are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman)

Mr. Lu Zhenwei

Mr. Xu Jianjun

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Sui Xiaofeng

Mr. Chen Dayu

Mr. Li Hao

Ms. Xie Yi

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong

Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony

Mr. Shi Dinghuan

Mr. Chen Hongsheng