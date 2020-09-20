Log in
PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED    686

Panda Green Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/20/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. and their role and function are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman)

Mr. Lu Zhenwei

Mr. Xu Jianjun

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Sui Xiaofeng

Mr. Chen Dayu

Mr. Li Hao

Ms. Xie Yi

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong

Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony

Mr. Shi Dinghuan

Mr. Chen Hongsheng

- 1 -

There are five committees of the Board. The table below provides membership information of these committees.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Risk Control

Strategy

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Zhang Ping

C

C

Mr. Lu Zhenwei

M

Mr. Sui Xiaofeng

M

M

M

Mr. Chen Dayu

M

M

Mr. Li Hao

M

Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong

C

M

M

M

Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony

M

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant committee
    M Member of the relevant committee

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 10:14:00 UTC
