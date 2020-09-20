Panda Green Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 686)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. and their role and function are as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman)
Mr. Lu Zhenwei
Mr. Xu Jianjun
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Sui Xiaofeng
Mr. Chen Dayu
Mr. Li Hao
Ms. Xie Yi
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong
Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony
Mr. Shi Dinghuan
Mr. Chen Hongsheng
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.