Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:15 2022-08-16 am EDT
494.55 DKK   -7.39%
04:58aEuropean stocks rally for fifth day as defensives, miners climb
RE
04:49aPandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales
RE
03:31aPandora Debuts Lab-grown Diamond, Recycled Silver/Gold Collection in US, Canada in Sustainability Push
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks rally for fifth day as defensives, miners climb

08/16/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Miners lifted by bumper results from BHP

* Telecoms lead morning gains

* Sonova plunges after cutting FY forecast

Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by defensive sectors and miners, although concerns over a potential recession limited further upside.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, hitting a fresh 10-week high after recouping much of its June losses this week.

Miners jumped 1.6% to lead morning gains, lifted by 4.3% surge in London-listed global miner BHP Group after stellar results.

Telecoms and utilities - sectors seen as safer bets during economic uncertainty - also advanced.

"A lot of this (rally) is running on technicals and momentum, but the fundamentals haven't changed," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"The economic outlook for Europe is very negative. As we start to see recession come through and some of the hard economic data begins to deteriorate, that's when you could see European equities deteriorate."

A survey on German economic sentiment during early August is due at 0900 GMT.

European stocks have held near recent peaks this week, despite weak data out of China and the United States as well as concerns around gas supply disruptions in Germany.

Russia's Gazprom has cut gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, driving fears of a severe shortage in the winter season.

Among other stocks, Delivery Hero climbed 9.9% after the German online takeaway food company forecast a 7% growth on the quarter in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV).

Sonova plunged 14% after the hearing aid maker lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slower-than-expected development in some important markets and higher component and freight costs.

Pandora fell 6.4% after the Danish jewellery maker reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE 12.85% 56.28 Delayed Quote.-49.02%
PANDORA A/S -6.25% 500.4 Delayed Quote.-34.51%
SONOVA HOLDING AG -13.43% 292.4 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.44% 1021.85 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
All news about PANDORA A/S
04:58aEuropean stocks rally for fifth day as defensives, miners climb
RE
04:49aPandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales
RE
03:31aPandora Debuts Lab-grown Diamond, Recycled Silver/Gold Collection in US, Canada in Sust..
MT
03:12aPANDORA A/S : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03:01aJewelry Group Pandora Affirms FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance
MT
02:58aPandora Hires Unilever Global VP as Chief Marketing Officer
MT
02:08aPandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales
RE
01:43aPandora Q2 sales meet expectations despite disappointing U.S. sales
RE
01:34aJewellery maker Pandora goes big on lab-made diamonds with North American launch
RE
01:31aGrowth continues – 3rd straight quarter with record revenue -Diamonds by Pandora..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANDORA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 905 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Net income 2022 4 938 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 4 632 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 49 314 M 6 757 M 6 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 534,00 DKK
Average target price 747,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-34.51%6 757
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.25%69 318
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED13.84%20 362
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.21.85%4 150
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-51.73%3 629
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-18.58%2 374