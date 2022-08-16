European stocks rally for fifth day as defensives, miners climb

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Miners lifted by bumper results from BHP
* Telecoms lead morning gains
* Sonova plunges after cutting FY forecast
Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains for a
fifth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by defensive sectors
and miners, although concerns over a potential recession limited
further upside.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%,
hitting a fresh 10-week high after recouping much of its June
losses this week.
Miners jumped 1.6% to lead morning gains, lifted by
4.3% surge in London-listed global miner BHP Group
after stellar results.
Telecoms and utilities - sectors seen as
safer bets during economic uncertainty - also advanced.
"A lot of this (rally) is running on technicals and
momentum, but the fundamentals haven't changed," said Seema
Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.
"The economic outlook for Europe is very negative. As we
start to see recession come through and some of the hard
economic data begins to deteriorate, that's when you could see
European equities deteriorate."
A survey on German economic sentiment during early August is
due at 0900 GMT.
European stocks have held near recent peaks this week,
despite weak data out of China and the United States as well as
concerns around gas supply disruptions in Germany.
Russia's Gazprom has cut gas flows to Germany through the
Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, driving fears of a
severe shortage in the winter season.
Among other stocks, Delivery Hero climbed 9.9%
after the German online takeaway food company forecast a 7%
growth on the quarter in its third-quarter gross merchandise
value (GMV).
Sonova plunged 14% after the hearing aid maker
lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing a
slower-than-expected development in some important markets and
higher component and freight costs.
Pandora fell 6.4% after the Danish jewellery
maker reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations.
