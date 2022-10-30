Advanced search
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
2022-10-28
404.40 DKK   -1.53%
11:32aPandora's european distribution center affected by fire
GL
10/25Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
10/18Pandora A/s : Pre-Q3 collected consensus -
PU
PANDORA'S EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION CENTER AFFECTED BY FIRE

10/30/2022
Today, Pandora’s European distribution center, located in Hamburg, Germany has been affected by a fire. Fortunately, no people have been impacted by the incident. The fire is under control but firefighting is still ongoing and hence the extent of the damage to the facility, inventories and operational impact is yet to be assessed.

To mitigate disruptions caused by the incident Pandora’s other points of distribution will to the furthest possible extent service the European markets . Online sales are expected to continue more or less unaffected through external partners.  

An update will be provided, when new substantial information is available.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net

 

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
VP Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 

© GlobeNewswire 2022
