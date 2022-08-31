Pandora A/S : Post-Q2 collected consensus

Consensus - Post-Q2 2022 results - Aug

Q3 2022 FY 2022 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 5,132 5,102 5,323 5,017 11 26,056 26,040 26,479 25,646 12 Revenue growth, % local currency 2% 2% 7% 0% 11 6% 5% 9% 4% 12 Organic revenue growth, % 2% 1% 5% -1% 10 5% 5% 7% 3% 11 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 1% 1% 3% -2% 10 3% 3% 5% 2% 10 Gross profit 3,877 3,879 4,079 3,769 11 19,786 19,789 20,271 19,436 12 Gross margin 75.6% 76.0% 76.7% 74.0% 11 75.9% 75.9% 76.6% 75.4% 12 EBIT (After IFRS 16) 1,022 1,014 1,169 864 11 6,579 6,586 6,884 6,209 12 EBIT margin 19.6% 19.8% 20.6% 16.9% 10 25.2% 25.3% 26.0% 24.2% 12 Net profit 758 778 881 621 11 4,916 4,921 5,169 4,629 12 Earnings per share, basic 8 8 9 7 11 53 53 56 50 12 Dividend per share n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 17 18 20 9 12 Free cash flow* n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 3,545 3,652 4,447 1,908 9 FY 2023 FY 2024 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 27,434 27,452 28,880 26,088 12 28,817 28,882 30,672 27,493 12 Revenue growth, % local currency 4% 5% 9% -1% 12 5% 5% 6% 4% 12 Organic revenue growth, % 3% 3% 9% -2% 11 4% 5% 6% 3% 11 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 3% 4% 6% -4% 10 4% 4% 5% 3% 10 Gross profit 20,943 20,889 22,072 20,140 12 22,046 21,954 23,445 21,032 12 Gross margin 76.4% 76.4% 77.5% 75.5% 12 76.5% 76.5% 77.5% 75.5% 12 EBIT (After IFRS 16) 7,075 7,009 7,752 6,688 12 7,566 7,484 8,310 7,148 12 EBIT margin 25.8% 25.8% 26.8% 24.8% 12 26.3% 26.1% 27.2% 24.9% 12 Net profit 5,297 5,272 5,919 4,925 12 5,665 5,582 6,351 5,186 12 Earnings per share, basic 60 59 68 56 12 66 67 79 60 12 Dividend per share 20 20 24 9 12 20 22 28 0 12 Free cash flow* 4,722 4,729 5,204 4,336 9 5,372 5,477 5,768 4,588 9

*Including lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.