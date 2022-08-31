Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:39 2022-08-31 am EDT
448.60 DKK   -0.31%
10:21aPANDORA A/S : Post-Q2 collected consensus
PU
08/29Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
08/22Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Pandora A/S : Post-Q2 collected consensus

08/31/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Consensus - Post-Q2 2022 results - Aug

Q3 2022

FY 2022

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

5,132

5,102

5,323

5,017

11

26,056

26,040

26,479

25,646

12

Revenue growth, % local currency

2%

2%

7%

0%

11

6%

5%

9%

4%

12

Organic revenue growth, %

2%

1%

5%

-1%

10

5%

5%

7%

3%

11

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

1%

1%

3%

-2%

10

3%

3%

5%

2%

10

Gross profit

3,877

3,879

4,079

3,769

11

19,786

19,789

20,271

19,436

12

Gross margin

75.6%

76.0%

76.7%

74.0%

11

75.9%

75.9%

76.6%

75.4%

12

EBIT (After IFRS 16)

1,022

1,014

1,169

864

11

6,579

6,586

6,884

6,209

12

EBIT margin

19.6%

19.8%

20.6%

16.9%

10

25.2%

25.3%

26.0%

24.2%

12

Net profit

758

778

881

621

11

4,916

4,921

5,169

4,629

12

Earnings per share, basic

8

8

9

7

11

53

53

56

50

12

Dividend per share

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

0

17

18

20

9

12

Free cash flow*

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

0

3,545

3,652

4,447

1,908

9

FY 2023

FY 2024

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

27,434

27,452

28,880

26,088

12

28,817

28,882

30,672

27,493

12

Revenue growth, % local currency

4%

5%

9%

-1%

12

5%

5%

6%

4%

12

Organic revenue growth, %

3%

3%

9%

-2%

11

4%

5%

6%

3%

11

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

3%

4%

6%

-4%

10

4%

4%

5%

3%

10

Gross profit

20,943

20,889

22,072

20,140

12

22,046

21,954

23,445

21,032

12

Gross margin

76.4%

76.4%

77.5%

75.5%

12

76.5%

76.5%

77.5%

75.5%

12

EBIT (After IFRS 16)

7,075

7,009

7,752

6,688

12

7,566

7,484

8,310

7,148

12

EBIT margin

25.8%

25.8%

26.8%

24.8%

12

26.3%

26.1%

27.2%

24.9%

12

Net profit

5,297

5,272

5,919

4,925

12

5,665

5,582

6,351

5,186

12

Earnings per share, basic

60

59

68

56

12

66

67

79

60

12

Dividend per share

20

20

24

9

12

20

22

28

0

12

Free cash flow*

4,722

4,729

5,204

4,336

9

5,372

5,477

5,768

4,588

9

*Including lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 028 M 3 508 M 3 508 M
Net income 2022 4 900 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2022 5 229 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 41 433 M 5 584 M 5 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 450,00 DKK
Average target price 736,57 DKK
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-44.81%5 584
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-18.99%65 141
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED11.13%19 850
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.2.69%3 427
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-58.75%3 038
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-19.63%2 310