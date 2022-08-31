Pandora A/S : Post-Q2 collected consensus
Consensus - Post-Q2 2022 results - Aug
Q3 2022
FY 2022
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
5,132
5,102
5,323
5,017
11
26,056
26,040
26,479
25,646
12
Revenue growth, % local currency
2%
2%
7%
0%
11
6%
5%
9%
4%
12
Organic revenue growth, %
2%
1%
5%
-1%
10
5%
5%
7%
3%
11
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
1%
1%
3%
-2%
10
3%
3%
5%
2%
10
Gross profit
3,877
3,879
4,079
3,769
11
19,786
19,789
20,271
19,436
12
Gross margin
75.6%
76.0%
76.7%
74.0%
11
75.9%
75.9%
76.6%
75.4%
12
EBIT (After IFRS 16)
1,022
1,014
1,169
864
11
6,579
6,586
6,884
6,209
12
EBIT margin
19.6%
19.8%
20.6%
16.9%
10
25.2%
25.3%
26.0%
24.2%
12
Net profit
758
778
881
621
11
4,916
4,921
5,169
4,629
12
Earnings per share, basic
8
8
9
7
11
53
53
56
50
12
Dividend per share
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
0
17
18
20
9
12
Free cash flow*
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
0
3,545
3,652
4,447
1,908
9
FY 2023
FY 2024
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
27,434
27,452
28,880
26,088
12
28,817
28,882
30,672
27,493
12
Revenue growth, % local currency
4%
5%
9%
-1%
12
5%
5%
6%
4%
12
Organic revenue growth, %
3%
3%
9%
-2%
11
4%
5%
6%
3%
11
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
3%
4%
6%
-4%
10
4%
4%
5%
3%
10
Gross profit
20,943
20,889
22,072
20,140
12
22,046
21,954
23,445
21,032
12
Gross margin
76.4%
76.4%
77.5%
75.5%
12
76.5%
76.5%
77.5%
75.5%
12
EBIT (After IFRS 16)
7,075
7,009
7,752
6,688
12
7,566
7,484
8,310
7,148
12
EBIT margin
25.8%
25.8%
26.8%
24.8%
12
26.3%
26.1%
27.2%
24.9%
12
Net profit
5,297
5,272
5,919
4,925
12
5,665
5,582
6,351
5,186
12
Earnings per share, basic
60
59
68
56
12
66
67
79
60
12
Dividend per share
20
20
24
9
12
20
22
28
0
12
Free cash flow*
4,722
4,729
5,204
4,336
9
5,372
5,477
5,768
4,588
9
*Including lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.
Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.
Pandora A/S published this content on 31 August 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.