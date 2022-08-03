Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
Pandora pre-Q2 2022 collected consensus
Consensus - Pre-Q2 2022 results - Aug
Q2 2022
FY 2022
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
5,610
5,631
5,884
5,348
15
25,910
26,016
26,439
25,181
15
Revenue growth, % local currency
4%
4%
9%
1%
14
7%
6%
11%
4%
14
Organic revenue growth, %
3%
3%
8%
0%
14
5%
5%
8%
3%
14
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
2%
3%
7%
-2%
8
4%
4%
7%
2%
8
Gross profit
4,266
4,264
4,454
4,065
14
19,642
19,643
20,094
19,192
14
Gross margin
75.9%
75.8%
76.5%
75.1%
15
75.8%
75.7%
76.6%
75.3%
15
EBIT (After IFRS 16)
1,279
1,283
1,368
1,147
15
6,575
6,562
6,829
6,208
15
EBIT margin
22.8%
22.9%
24.3%
21.0%
15
25.4%
25.4%
26.2%
24.3%
15
Net profit
960
965
1,060
852
14
4,905
4,963
5,198
4,629
15
Earnings per share, basic
10
10
11
9
14
52
53
55
48
15
Dividend per share
1
0
4
0
6
18
19
21
16
14
Number of concept stores, end period
2,507
2,454
2,677
2,443
4
2,612
2,664
2,717
2,466
6
FY 2023
FY 2024
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
27,462
27,421
28,919
25,811
15
28,911
29,062
30,426
27,234
15
Revenue growth, % local currency
6%
6%
9%
-1%
14
5%
5%
7%
4%
14
Organic revenue growth, %
5%
5%
9%
-1%
14
5%
5%
6%
4%
14
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
4%
4%
6%
3%
8
4%
4%
5%
3%
8
Gross profit
20,882
20,808
22,044
19,171
14
22,000
22,221
23,196
20,309
14
Gross margin
76.1%
76.4%
77.0%
74.3%
15
76.2%
76.4%
77.0%
74.3%
15
EBIT (After IFRS 16)
7,200
7,264
7,829
6,453
15
7,684
7,716
8,320
7,109
15
EBIT margin
26.2%
26.5%
27.7%
25.0%
15
26.6%
26.9%
28.0%
25.1%
15
Net profit
5,378
5,381
5,928
4,930
15
5,746
5,745
6,278
5,153
15
Earnings per share, basic
60
59
69
56
15
66
66
79
59
15
Dividend per share
21
20
24
18
14
20
21
27
0
14
Number of concept stores, end period
2,649
2,696
2,767
2,466
6
2,666
2,719
2,817
2,466
6
*Including lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.
Sales 2022
25 816 M
3 538 M
3 538 M
Net income 2022
4 903 M
672 M
672 M
Net Debt 2022
4 523 M
620 M
620 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,0x
Yield 2022
3,38%
Capitalization
47 661 M
6 531 M
6 531 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,02x
EV / Sales 2023
1,94x
Nbr of Employees
27 000
Free-Float
88,8%
