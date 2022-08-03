Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-08-03 am EDT
527.80 DKK   +2.49%
05:46aPANDORA A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file
PU
05:46aPANDORA A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
PU
08/01Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Pandora pre-Q2 2022 collected consensus
Consensus - Pre-Q2 2022 results - Aug
Q2 2022 FY 2022
DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr.
Reported revenue 5,610 5,631 5,884 5,348 15 25,910 26,016 26,439 25,181 15
Revenue growth, % local currency 4% 4% 9% 1% 14 7% 6% 11% 4% 14
Organic revenue growth, % 3% 3% 8% 0% 14 5% 5% 8% 3% 14
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 2% 3% 7% -2% 8 4% 4% 7% 2% 8
Gross profit 4,266 4,264 4,454 4,065 14 19,642 19,643 20,094 19,192 14
Gross margin 75.9% 75.8% 76.5% 75.1% 15 75.8% 75.7% 76.6% 75.3% 15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) 1,279 1,283 1,368 1,147 15 6,575 6,562 6,829 6,208 15
EBIT margin 22.8% 22.9% 24.3% 21.0% 15 25.4% 25.4% 26.2% 24.3% 15
Net profit 960 965 1,060 852 14 4,905 4,963 5,198 4,629 15
Earnings per share, basic 10 10 11 9 14 52 53 55 48 15
Dividend per share 1 0 4 0 6 18 19 21 16 14
Number of concept stores, end period 2,507 2,454 2,677 2,443 4 2,612 2,664 2,717 2,466 6
FY 2023 FY 2024
DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr.
Reported revenue 27,462 27,421 28,919 25,811 15 28,911 29,062 30,426 27,234 15
Revenue growth, % local currency 6% 6% 9% -1% 14 5% 5% 7% 4% 14
Organic revenue growth, % 5% 5% 9% -1% 14 5% 5% 6% 4% 14
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 4% 4% 6% 3% 8 4% 4% 5% 3% 8
Gross profit 20,882 20,808 22,044 19,171 14 22,000 22,221 23,196 20,309 14
Gross margin 76.1% 76.4% 77.0% 74.3% 15 76.2% 76.4% 77.0% 74.3% 15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) 7,200 7,264 7,829 6,453 15 7,684 7,716 8,320 7,109 15
EBIT margin 26.2% 26.5% 27.7% 25.0% 15 26.6% 26.9% 28.0% 25.1% 15
Net profit 5,378 5,381 5,928 4,930 15 5,746 5,745 6,278 5,153 15
Earnings per share, basic 60 59 69 56 15 66 66 79 59 15
Dividend per share 21 20 24 18 14 20 21 27 0 14
Number of concept stores, end period 2,649 2,696 2,767 2,466 6 2,666 2,719 2,817 2,466 6
*Including lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K000000Classification: Pandora Internal

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 816 M 3 538 M 3 538 M
Net income 2022 4 903 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2022 4 523 M 620 M 620 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 47 661 M 6 531 M 6 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-36.84%6 531
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-18.22%67 105
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED10.70%19 771
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-0.22%3 409
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-55.04%3 390
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-18.52%2 427