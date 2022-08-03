Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file

Consensus - Pre-Q2 2022 results - Aug

Q2 2022 FY 2022 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 5,610 5,631 5,884 5,348 15 25,910 26,016 26,439 25,181 15 Revenue growth, % local currency 4% 4% 9% 1% 14 7% 6% 11% 4% 14 Organic revenue growth, % 3% 3% 8% 0% 14 5% 5% 8% 3% 14 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 2% 3% 7% -2% 8 4% 4% 7% 2% 8 Gross profit 4,266 4,264 4,454 4,065 14 19,642 19,643 20,094 19,192 14 Gross margin 75.9% 75.8% 76.5% 75.1% 15 75.8% 75.7% 76.6% 75.3% 15 EBIT (After IFRS 16) 1,279 1,283 1,368 1,147 15 6,575 6,562 6,829 6,208 15 EBIT margin 22.8% 22.9% 24.3% 21.0% 15 25.4% 25.4% 26.2% 24.3% 15 Net profit 960 965 1,060 852 14 4,905 4,963 5,198 4,629 15 Earnings per share, basic 10 10 11 9 14 52 53 55 48 15 Dividend per share 1 0 4 0 6 18 19 21 16 14 Number of concept stores, end period 2,507 2,454 2,677 2,443 4 2,612 2,664 2,717 2,466 6 FY 2023 FY 2024 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 27,462 27,421 28,919 25,811 15 28,911 29,062 30,426 27,234 15 Revenue growth, % local currency 6% 6% 9% -1% 14 5% 5% 7% 4% 14 Organic revenue growth, % 5% 5% 9% -1% 14 5% 5% 6% 4% 14 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 4% 4% 6% 3% 8 4% 4% 5% 3% 8 Gross profit 20,882 20,808 22,044 19,171 14 22,000 22,221 23,196 20,309 14 Gross margin 76.1% 76.4% 77.0% 74.3% 15 76.2% 76.4% 77.0% 74.3% 15 EBIT (After IFRS 16) 7,200 7,264 7,829 6,453 15 7,684 7,716 8,320 7,109 15 EBIT margin 26.2% 26.5% 27.7% 25.0% 15 26.6% 26.9% 28.0% 25.1% 15 Net profit 5,378 5,381 5,928 4,930 15 5,746 5,745 6,278 5,153 15 Earnings per share, basic 60 59 69 56 15 66 66 79 59 15 Dividend per share 21 20 24 18 14 20 21 27 0 14 Number of concept stores, end period 2,649 2,696 2,767 2,466 6 2,666 2,719 2,817 2,466 6

*Including lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.