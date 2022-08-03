Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-08-03 am EDT
527.80 DKK   +2.49%
05:46aPANDORA A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file
PU
05:46aPANDORA A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
PU
08/01Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2022 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Consensus - Pre-Q2 2022 results - Aug

Q2 2022

FY 2022

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

5,610

5,631

5,884

5,348

15

25,910

26,016

26,439

25,181

15

Revenue growth, % local currency

4%

4%

9%

1%

14

7%

6%

11%

4%

14

Organic revenue growth, %

3%

3%

8%

0%

14

5%

5%

8%

3%

14

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

2%

3%

7%

-2%

8

4%

4%

7%

2%

8

Gross profit

4,266

4,264

4,454

4,065

14

19,642

19,643

20,094

19,192

14

Gross margin

75.9%

75.8%

76.5%

75.1%

15

75.8%

75.7%

76.6%

75.3%

15

EBIT (After IFRS 16)

1,279

1,283

1,368

1,147

15

6,575

6,562

6,829

6,208

15

EBIT margin

22.8%

22.9%

24.3%

21.0%

15

25.4%

25.4%

26.2%

24.3%

15

Net profit

960

965

1,060

852

14

4,905

4,963

5,198

4,629

15

Earnings per share, basic

10

10

11

9

14

52

53

55

48

15

Dividend per share

1

0

4

0

6

18

19

21

16

14

Number of concept stores, end period

2,507

2,454

2,677

2,443

4

2,612

2,664

2,717

2,466

6

FY 2023

FY 2024

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

27,462

27,421

28,919

25,811

15

28,911

29,062

30,426

27,234

15

Revenue growth, % local currency

6%

6%

9%

-1%

14

5%

5%

7%

4%

14

Organic revenue growth, %

5%

5%

9%

-1%

14

5%

5%

6%

4%

14

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

4%

4%

6%

3%

8

4%

4%

5%

3%

8

Gross profit

20,882

20,808

22,044

19,171

14

22,000

22,221

23,196

20,309

14

Gross margin

76.1%

76.4%

77.0%

74.3%

15

76.2%

76.4%

77.0%

74.3%

15

EBIT (After IFRS 16)

7,200

7,264

7,829

6,453

15

7,684

7,716

8,320

7,109

15

EBIT margin

26.2%

26.5%

27.7%

25.0%

15

26.6%

26.9%

28.0%

25.1%

15

Net profit

5,378

5,381

5,928

4,930

15

5,746

5,745

6,278

5,153

15

Earnings per share, basic

60

59

69

56

15

66

66

79

59

15

Dividend per share

21

20

24

18

14

20

21

27

0

14

Number of concept stores, end period

2,649

2,696

2,767

2,466

6

2,666

2,719

2,817

2,466

6

*Including lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
