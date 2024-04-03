Q 1 2 02 4 - AIDE ME MOIRE

Pandora Investor Relations

Guidance

Revenue

Full-yearguidance: Pandora's guidance for 2024 is for organic growth of 6% to 9%.

This consists of

Like-for-like (LFL) growth of 3% to 5%

(LFL) growth of 3% to 5% Network expansion of 3% to 4%

Forward integration is expected to add around 1% revenue growth with local currency growth ending at 7% to 10%.

The LFL range considers the external environment, Pandora's specific Phoenix initiatives and the trading in the first five weeks of 2024. The low end of the organic growth range accounts for a worsening of the macroeconomic conditions relative to the conditions witnessed up until the release of the Q4 2023 financials on 7 February 2024.

The organic growth guidance can be illustrated as follows:

