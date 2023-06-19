Pandora A/S : Q2 2023 - Aide Memoire

Q 2 2 02 3 - AIDE ME MOIRE

Guidance

Revenue

Full-yearguidance: The economic outlook for the remainder of 2023 remains uncertain. High inflation and rising interest rates suggest that consumer spending will continue to be under pressure. Pandora started the year well with continued resilience in Q1 and therefore updated its financial guidance to "organic growth of -2% to 3%" (previously -3% to 3%).

This consists of

A LFL growth between -4% to 0 (previously "flattish to mid-single-digit decline")

-4% to 0 (previously "flattish to mid-single-digit decline") Network expansion of 3% (up from previously 2-3%)

2-3%) Phasing of sell-in/other is expected to represent a drag of -1% to 0%

Forward integration is expected to add around 1% revenue growth with local currency growth ending at -1% to 4%. As highlighted at the Q1 2023 results, the low end of the updated organic growth range would require a consistent worsening of trading conditions relative to the time of the Q1 2023 reporting date.

The organic growth guidance can be illustrated as follows:

