Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:41:57 2023-06-19 am EDT
581.20 DKK   -0.55%
05:57aPandora A/s : Q2 2023 - Aide Memoire
PU
06/12PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
06/06PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pandora A/S : Q2 2023 - Aide Memoire

06/19/2023 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q 2 2 02 3 - AIDE ME MOIRE

Pandora Investor Relations

Guidance

Revenue

Full-yearguidance: The economic outlook for the remainder of 2023 remains uncertain. High inflation and rising interest rates suggest that consumer spending will continue to be under pressure. Pandora started the year well with continued resilience in Q1 and therefore updated its financial guidance to "organic growth of -2% to 3%" (previously -3% to 3%).

This consists of

  • A LFL growth between -4% to 0 (previously "flattish to mid-single-digit decline")
  • Network expansion of 3% (up from previously 2-3%)
  • Phasing of sell-in/other is expected to represent a drag of -1% to 0%

Forward integration is expected to add around 1% revenue growth with local currency growth ending at -1% to 4%. As highlighted at the Q1 2023 results, the low end of the updated organic growth range would require a consistent worsening of trading conditions relative to the time of the Q1 2023 reporting date.

The organic growth guidance can be illustrated as follows:

Q2 2023 | Aide memoire | Page 1 | 3

EBIT margin

Full-yearguidance:The EBIT margin guidance for 2023 is "Around 25%", unchanged from the initial guidance shared 8 February 2023.

This consists of:

  • Temporary and non-recurring costs in 2022 drive a tailwind of 0.8pp.
  • Structural cost reductions and the price increases implemented in Q4 2022 will be funding the investments in Phoenix initiatives and future growth.
  • Higher-than-normalsalary increases are expected to suppress the EBIT margin by 1.0pp.
  • Foreign exchange rates and commodity assumptions as per 28 April 2023 represented a net headwind of 0.5pp.
  • Operating leverage at the mid-point of the current organic growth guidance is expected to be broadly neutral, seeing the EBIT margin reach around 25% for FY 2023
  • The EBIT margin phasing through the year is expected to be more skewed towards Q4 than in 2022. This reflects, among others, phasing of costs, hedged silver prices and foreign exchange rates.

Other topics and guidance parameters

  • Pandora expects to open net 50-100 concept stores (including both partner and owned & operated stores) and 50-100 own and operated other points of sales in 2023.
  • As per the revenue guidance, new store openings are expected to have a positive impact of 3% on group organic growth whilst the phasing of the wholesale channel sell-in and other is expected to have a negative impact of -1% to 0%.
  • Pandora expects CAPEX to be around 6% of revenue in 2023 driven by investment in the store network, digital initiatives and crafting facilities.
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be 23-24%.

Please also see Pandora's Q1 2023 Interim Financial Reportpage 15-17 for further insights on the guidance.

Current trading

  • Current trading comment from Q1 2023 results: "A few words on current trading so far in Q2. We've seen our underlying trading to be broadly consistent with what we saw in Q1. And I want to remind you that we are only four weeks in. The environment remains uncertain and Q2 trading is concentrated around Mother's Day, which is still ahead of us. Nonetheless, we continue to be pleased with the underlying health of the business."

Q2 2023 | Aide memoire | Page 2 | 3

Cash distribution

  • At the end of March 2023, Pandora's leverage remained low at 1.2x NIBD to EBITDA. The increase in leverage versus the end of December 2022 is in line with expectations as previously communicated and primarily reflects significant cash distributions to the shareholders.
  • In Q1 2023, Pandora paid out DKK 1.4 billion as an ordinary dividend of DKK 16 per share and DKK 1.4 billion through share buybacks. In total, Pandora plans to pay out up to DKK
    6.4 billion to its shareholders in the period from 8 February 2023 to 2 February 2024, both days inclusive, and assuming no material deterioration in the macroeconomic climate.

Notes

  • Pandora will enter a silent period on 18 July 2023.
  • Pandoras Interim Financial Report for Q2 2023 will be released 15 August 2023.
  • Collection of Pandora's pre-Q2 2023 consensus will begin end of July.
  • Pandora will host a Capital Markets Day in London 5 October 2023.

Q2 2023 | Aide memoire | Page 3 | 3

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANDORA A/S
05:57aPandora A/s : Q2 2023 - Aide Memoire
PU
06/12PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
06/06PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
05/31Pandora A/s : Post-Q1 collected consensus -
PU
05/30PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
05/25Pandora announces The Little Mermaid collection to celebrate Disney's all-new movie
AQ
05/22PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
05/15PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
05/08PANDORA A/S : Share buyback
CO
05/03Transcript : Pandora A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANDORA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 825 M 3 935 M 3 935 M
Net income 2023 5 078 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2023 8 104 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 50 048 M 7 342 M 7 342 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 584,40 DKK
Average target price 724,47 DKK
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S19.73%7 342
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA25.48%96 348
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-3.77%19 590
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.48.36%3 574
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-4.59%2 844
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.22.88%2 626
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer