Pandora A/S : Q3 2020 - Aide Memoire

Since Q2 announcement on 17 August, the reopening of the network has gradually improved as around 92% of the concept stores are open across markets

There may be some local lockdowns (not nationwide) of physical stores as currently experienced in Victoria, Australia

CAPEX lowered to be around DKK 0.6 billion (down from DKK 0.7 billion)

Restructuring costs to be around DKK 1 billion

Effective tax rate remains between 22-23%

Full-yearguidance: EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 16% to 19% (reinstated on 17 Aug) Quote on profitability in Q3 2020

"the profitability will be skewed towards Q4 as usual but likely even more this year than in prior years and we would also like to emphasise that in this scenario with this guidance, we will continue to invest in the brand in the third and the fourth quarter and we will continue to invest in building the organisation during the last two quarters of the year. We would also like to mention that we see a high likelihood that our partners, our wholesale partners, will buy the Q4 stock as late as possible given the C-19 uncertainty and this may lead to a shift of revenue from the third quarter into the fourth quarter causing a phasing effect that will be negative for the third quarter and equally positive for the fourth quarter" Q2 2020 teleconference call

Quotes on FY 2020 EBIT margin guidance

On working capital "For the remainder of the year, Pandora still expects an increase in inventories and a decrease of payables, which constitutes a drag on the cash conversion in H2 2020 as previously communicated" Q2 2020 Interim Report

[…]it is likely that we will keep updating the market as we progress and maybe also before the official Q3 trading statement is due in early November Star Wars jewellery collection to drop on 1 October 2020 https://pandoragroup.com/investor/news-and-reports/press- releases/newsdetail?id=23811

Silent period will begin Friday 2 October end of business

Financial Calendar for the rest of 2020

