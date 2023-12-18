Q 4 2 0 2 3 - A I D E M E M O I R E

Guidance

Revenue

Full-yearguidance: Pandora updated its growth guidance for 2023 on 8 November 2023, and targets an organic growth of +5 to +6% for full year 2023 (previously +2% to +5%). The key assumptions behind the organic growth guidance can be illustrated as below:

Like-for-like (LFL) is expected to drive +3% to +4% of the organic growth. The implied Q4 LFL is in the range of +2% to +5%

Sell-in to partners/other is expected to be a drag of -2% driven by among others underperformance in wholesale other points of sales, which are not part of LFL, as well as lower replenishments among some partners

EBIT margin

Full-yearguidance:Pandora confirmed the EBIT margin guidance for 2023 of "Around 25%" on 8 November 2023:

