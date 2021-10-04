Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/04 10:02:17 am
793.8 DKK   +0.23%
09:53aPANDORA A/S : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
PU
09/29PANDORA A/S : cuts plastic content in packaging
PU
09/28PANDORA A/S : Q3 2021 - Aide Memoire
PU
Pandora A/S : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

10/04/2021 | 09:53am EDT
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
10-04-2021

On 14 September 2021, Pandora announced an increased share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 650. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora's share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.5 billion. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021, cf. Company Announcement no. 644, and will conclude no later than 4 February 2022.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,
DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 559,030 454,913,839
27 September 2021 35,000 813.36 28,467,499
28 September 2021 50,000 792.83 39,641,523
29 September 2021 40,000 789.79 31,591,435
30 September 2021 50,000 796.40 39,819,893
01 October 2021 35,000 778.70 27,254,482
Accumulated under the programme 769,030 621,688,671

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 1,697,415 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.70% of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net 		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
