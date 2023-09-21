09-21-2023

Pandora is launching a jewellery collection inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

The Game of Thrones x Pandora collaboration brings to life the series' famed world through 12 designs. Each piece is connected to a story or character and explores themes from across the series, such as the Game of Thrones X Pandora Dragon Egg charm that represents the beginning of the dragon story that runs through the entire narrative of the show. Pandora's craftspeople have used techniques such as laser soldering to create striking contrasts on 14k gold-plated pieces, and oxidisation to add depth and darkness to sterling silver designs, reflecting the tales, textures and landscapes of Game of Thrones.

"Pandora is proud to continue our long-term collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery with the first-ever Game of Thrones x Pandora collection. This collaboration has been frequently requested by our customers and we look forward to connecting with the vast fanbase of the cult series, offering wearers a brand-new avenue to express themselves and their fandom. The Game of Thrones and Pandora worlds mirror both brands' emphasis on identity, self-expression, and being true to who you are," said Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Chief Marketing Officer at Pandora.

The Game of Thrones x Pandora collection launch marks a key moment in Pandora's wider strategy of creating culturally connected collections that speak to their fans' passions.

The highly anticipated collection will be available for sale in Pandora stores and online from September 28th 2023.

Prices from USD 60.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.





About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

