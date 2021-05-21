Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/21 08:32:43 am
795.8 DKK   +2.45%
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file
PU
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
PU
05/19PANDORA A/S  : Ceases Monthly Trading Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pandora A/S : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file

05/21/2021 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Print
Consensus - Post-Q1 2021 results - May
Q2 2021 FY 2021
DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr.
Reported revenue 4,732 4,706 5,284 3,997 13 21,992 22,002 22,694 20,953 15
Revenue growth, % local currency 67% 66% 90% 41% 13 17% 17% 20% 12% 15
Organic revenue growth, % 71% 68% 122% 38% 12 17% 16% 20% 14% 13
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 72% 62% 122% 51% 9 17% 17% 22% 14% 10
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 3,533 3,508 3,971 3,028 13 16,620 16,658 17,288 15,772 15
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 74.6% 75.0% 76.5% 72.0% 13 75.6% 75.7% 76.2% 74.7% 15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 959 1,017 1,382 496 13 5,245 5,171 5,837 4,817 15
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 20.1% 21.5% 26.2% 10.5% 13 23.8% 23.7% 25.7% 22.7% 15
Net profit 730 763 1,026 405 13 3,967 3,957 4,477 3,698 15
Earnings per share, basic 7 7 10 4 12 41 39 48 37 14
Dividend per share 5 5 5 5 4 15 15 20 10 14
Free cash flow* 721 721 857 584 2 4,012 3,768 6,545 2,660 12
Number of concept stores, end period 2,658 2,659 2,663 2,649 7 3,161 2,675 7,022 2,649 9
FY 2022 FY 2023
DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr.
Reported revenue 23,436 23,510 25,158 21,720 15 24,426 24,840 26,476 22,401 15
Revenue growth, % local currency 7% 7% 11% 2% 15 4% 5% 7% 1% 15
Organic revenue growth, % 7% 6% 11% 2% 13 4% 5% 6% 1% 13
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 5% 6% 10% -6% 10 3% 3% 6% 1% 10
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 17,664 17,765 18,919 16,293 15 18,449 18,791 20,016 16,848 15
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 75.4% 75.2% 76.9% 74.5% 15 75.5% 75.6% 77.1% 74.5% 15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 5,884 5,806 6,731 5,119 15 6,311 6,377 7,179 5,473 15
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 25.1% 25.0% 27.5% 22.3% 15 25.8% 25.7% 28.0% 23.1% 15
Net profit 4,481 4,429 5,170 3,934 15 4,814 4,782 5,529 4,184 15
Earnings per share, basic 47 46 59 39 14 52 51 68 42 14
Dividend per share 18 18 32 9 14 21 20 36 9 14
Free cash flow* 5,332 5,252 6,324 3,983 12 5,747 5,629 6,614 4,307 12
Number of concept stores, end period 3,157 2,690 6,892 2,649 9 3,154 2,690 6,762 2,649 9
*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANDORA A/S
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file
PU
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
PU
05/19PANDORA A/S  : Ceases Monthly Trading Updates
PU
05/12PANDORA A/S : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/10PANDORA A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
05/07PANDORA A/S  : Trading Update for April 2021
AQ
05/04Global markets live: Verizon, Pandora, HelloFresh...
05/04PANDORA A/S  : Phoenix Strategy Launch
PU
05/04PANDORA A/S  : Q1 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
05/04PANDORA A/S  : Q1 2021 Interim Report Company Announcement No_621
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 909 M 3 603 M 3 603 M
Net income 2021 3 932 M 647 M 647 M
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 77 380 M 12 704 M 12 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 752,92 DKK
Last Close Price 776,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA A/S14.07%12 704
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA18.18%59 436
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED35.18%16 977
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.21.82%3 345
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.6.23%3 215
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED4.96%2 081