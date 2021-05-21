Pandora A/S : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
Consensus - Post-Q1 2021 results - May
Q2 2021
FY 2021
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
4,732
4,706
5,284
3,997
13
21,992
22,002
22,694
20,953
15
Revenue growth, % local currency
67%
66%
90%
41%
13
17%
17%
20%
12%
15
Organic revenue growth, %
71%
68%
122%
38%
12
17%
16%
20%
14%
13
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
72%
62%
122%
51%
9
17%
17%
22%
14%
10
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs
3,533
3,508
3,971
3,028
13
16,620
16,658
17,288
15,772
15
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs
74.6%
75.0%
76.5%
72.0%
13
75.6%
75.7%
76.2%
74.7%
15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs
959
1,017
1,382
496
13
5,245
5,171
5,837
4,817
15
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs
20.1%
21.5%
26.2%
10.5%
13
23.8%
23.7%
25.7%
22.7%
15
Net profit
730
763
1,026
405
13
3,967
3,957
4,477
3,698
15
Earnings per share, basic
7
7
10
4
12
41
39
48
37
14
Dividend per share
5
5
5
5
4
15
15
20
10
14
Free cash flow*
721
721
857
584
2
4,012
3,768
6,545
2,660
12
Number of concept stores, end period
2,658
2,659
2,663
2,649
7
3,161
2,675
7,022
2,649
9
FY 2022
FY 2023
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
23,436
23,510
25,158
21,720
15
24,426
24,840
26,476
22,401
15
Revenue growth, % local currency
7%
7%
11%
2%
15
4%
5%
7%
1%
15
Organic revenue growth, %
7%
6%
11%
2%
13
4%
5%
6%
1%
13
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
5%
6%
10%
-6%
10
3%
3%
6%
1%
10
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs
17,664
17,765
18,919
16,293
15
18,449
18,791
20,016
16,848
15
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs
75.4%
75.2%
76.9%
74.5%
15
75.5%
75.6%
77.1%
74.5%
15
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs
5,884
5,806
6,731
5,119
15
6,311
6,377
7,179
5,473
15
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs
25.1%
25.0%
27.5%
22.3%
15
25.8%
25.7%
28.0%
23.1%
15
Net profit
4,481
4,429
5,170
3,934
15
4,814
4,782
5,529
4,184
15
Earnings per share, basic
47
46
59
39
14
52
51
68
42
14
Dividend per share
18
18
32
9
14
21
20
36
9
14
Free cash flow*
5,332
5,252
6,324
3,983
12
5,747
5,629
6,614
4,307
12
Number of concept stores, end period
3,157
2,690
6,892
2,649
9
3,154
2,690
6,762
2,649
9
*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.
