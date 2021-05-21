Pandora A/S : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file

Consensus - Post-Q1 2021 results - May

Q2 2021 FY 2021 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 4,732 4,706 5,284 3,997 13 21,992 22,002 22,694 20,953 15 Revenue growth, % local currency 67% 66% 90% 41% 13 17% 17% 20% 12% 15 Organic revenue growth, % 71% 68% 122% 38% 12 17% 16% 20% 14% 13 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 72% 62% 122% 51% 9 17% 17% 22% 14% 10 Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 3,533 3,508 3,971 3,028 13 16,620 16,658 17,288 15,772 15 Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 74.6% 75.0% 76.5% 72.0% 13 75.6% 75.7% 76.2% 74.7% 15 EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 959 1,017 1,382 496 13 5,245 5,171 5,837 4,817 15 EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 20.1% 21.5% 26.2% 10.5% 13 23.8% 23.7% 25.7% 22.7% 15 Net profit 730 763 1,026 405 13 3,967 3,957 4,477 3,698 15 Earnings per share, basic 7 7 10 4 12 41 39 48 37 14 Dividend per share 5 5 5 5 4 15 15 20 10 14 Free cash flow* 721 721 857 584 2 4,012 3,768 6,545 2,660 12 Number of concept stores, end period 2,658 2,659 2,663 2,649 7 3,161 2,675 7,022 2,649 9 FY 2022 FY 2023 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 23,436 23,510 25,158 21,720 15 24,426 24,840 26,476 22,401 15 Revenue growth, % local currency 7% 7% 11% 2% 15 4% 5% 7% 1% 15 Organic revenue growth, % 7% 6% 11% 2% 13 4% 5% 6% 1% 13 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 5% 6% 10% -6% 10 3% 3% 6% 1% 10 Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 17,664 17,765 18,919 16,293 15 18,449 18,791 20,016 16,848 15 Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 75.4% 75.2% 76.9% 74.5% 15 75.5% 75.6% 77.1% 74.5% 15 EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 5,884 5,806 6,731 5,119 15 6,311 6,377 7,179 5,473 15 EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 25.1% 25.0% 27.5% 22.3% 15 25.8% 25.7% 28.0% 23.1% 15 Net profit 4,481 4,429 5,170 3,934 15 4,814 4,782 5,529 4,184 15 Earnings per share, basic 47 46 59 39 14 52 51 68 42 14 Dividend per share 18 18 32 9 14 21 20 36 9 14 Free cash flow* 5,332 5,252 6,324 3,983 12 5,747 5,629 6,614 4,307 12 Number of concept stores, end period 3,157 2,690 6,892 2,649 9 3,154 2,690 6,762 2,649 9

*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.