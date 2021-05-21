Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/21 08:33:06 am
795.3 DKK   +2.38%
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file
PU
08:17aPANDORA A/S  : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – Excel file
PU
05/19PANDORA A/S  : Ceases Monthly Trading Updates
PU
Pandora A/S : Post-Q1 2021 PANDORA collected consensus – PDF file

05/21/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Consensus - Post-Q1 2021 results - May

Q2 2021

FY 2021

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

4,732

4,706

5,284

3,997

13

21,992

22,002

22,694

20,953

15

Revenue growth, % local currency

67%

66%

90%

41%

13

17%

17%

20%

12%

15

Organic revenue growth, %

71%

68%

122%

38%

12

17%

16%

20%

14%

13

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

72%

62%

122%

51%

9

17%

17%

22%

14%

10

Gross profit excl. restructuring costs

3,533

3,508

3,971

3,028

13

16,620

16,658

17,288

15,772

15

Gross margin excl. restructuring costs

74.6%

75.0%

76.5%

72.0%

13

75.6%

75.7%

76.2%

74.7%

15

EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs

959

1,017

1,382

496

13

5,245

5,171

5,837

4,817

15

EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs

20.1%

21.5%

26.2%

10.5%

13

23.8%

23.7%

25.7%

22.7%

15

Net profit

730

763

1,026

405

13

3,967

3,957

4,477

3,698

15

Earnings per share, basic

7

7

10

4

12

41

39

48

37

14

Dividend per share

5

5

5

5

4

15

15

20

10

14

Free cash flow*

721

721

857

584

2

4,012

3,768

6,545

2,660

12

Number of concept stores, end period

2,658

2,659

2,663

2,649

7

3,161

2,675

7,022

2,649

9

FY 2022

FY 2023

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

23,436

23,510

25,158

21,720

15

24,426

24,840

26,476

22,401

15

Revenue growth, % local currency

7%

7%

11%

2%

15

4%

5%

7%

1%

15

Organic revenue growth, %

7%

6%

11%

2%

13

4%

5%

6%

1%

13

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

5%

6%

10%

-6%

10

3%

3%

6%

1%

10

Gross profit excl. restructuring costs

17,664

17,765

18,919

16,293

15

18,449

18,791

20,016

16,848

15

Gross margin excl. restructuring costs

75.4%

75.2%

76.9%

74.5%

15

75.5%

75.6%

77.1%

74.5%

15

EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs

5,884

5,806

6,731

5,119

15

6,311

6,377

7,179

5,473

15

EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs

25.1%

25.0%

27.5%

22.3%

15

25.8%

25.7%

28.0%

23.1%

15

Net profit

4,481

4,429

5,170

3,934

15

4,814

4,782

5,529

4,184

15

Earnings per share, basic

47

46

59

39

14

52

51

68

42

14

Dividend per share

18

18

32

9

14

21

20

36

9

14

Free cash flow*

5,332

5,252

6,324

3,983

12

5,747

5,629

6,614

4,307

12

Number of concept stores, end period

3,157

2,690

6,892

2,649

9

3,154

2,690

6,762

2,649

9

*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 909 M 3 603 M 3 603 M
Net income 2021 3 932 M 647 M 647 M
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 77 380 M 12 704 M 12 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 752,92 DKK
Last Close Price 776,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA A/S14.07%12 704
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA18.18%59 436
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED35.18%16 977
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.21.82%3 345
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.6.23%3 215
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED4.96%2 081