    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-21 am EDT
513.00 DKK   +1.99%
Pandora A/S : opens New York Hub to bolster US growth strategy

07/21/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
Pandora opens New York Hub to bolster US growth strategy
07-21-2022

The brand aims to acquire top talent with expanded investment in New York retail industry

Today Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, announces that the company will open an office in New York in September 2022. Located in Manhattan, the new hub will deploy as a temporary space this fall, followed by a permanent space in the summer of 2023. The office will support approximately 150 full-time corporate employees.

A New York hub increases Pandora's ability to recruit world class talent as the brand continues its long-term growth ambition in the US market, which is to increase market share and double revenue in the US compared to 2019. Pandora's US business reached over $1 billion in sales in 2021.

"New York is the largest commercial market in the US and one of the largest commercial markets in the world, attracting leading talent that will strengthen our brand as we continue to deliver on our business strategy," says Luciano Rodembusch, President, Pandora North America. "We are also committed to increasing our investment in the New York retail industry - adding to our existing business footprint which includes nine store locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx."

Pandora's North America Hub in Baltimore and Logistics Center in Columbia, Maryland will remain open and integral to business operations. Pandora also launched a global Digital Hub in London earlier this year.

###

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net 		Lindsay Kordik
Communications and Sustainability Director
+1 917 580 2644
likor@pandora.net

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
