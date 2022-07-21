Pandora A/S : opens New York Hub to bolster US growth strategy

07-21-2022

The brand aims to acquire top talent with expanded investment in New York retail industry

Today Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, announces that the company will open an office in New York in September 2022. Located in Manhattan, the new hub will deploy as a temporary space this fall, followed by a permanent space in the summer of 2023. The office will support approximately 150 full-time corporate employees.

A New York hub increases Pandora's ability to recruit world class talent as the brand continues its long-term growth ambition in the US market, which is to increase market share and double revenue in the US compared to 2019. Pandora's US business reached over $1 billion in sales in 2021.

"New York is the largest commercial market in the US and one of the largest commercial markets in the world, attracting leading talent that will strengthen our brand as we continue to deliver on our business strategy," says Luciano Rodembusch, President, Pandora North America. "We are also committed to increasing our investment in the New York retail industry - adding to our existing business footprint which includes nine store locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx."

Pandora's North America Hub in Baltimore and Logistics Center in Columbia, Maryland will remain open and integral to business operations. Pandora also launched a global Digital Hub in London earlier this year.

