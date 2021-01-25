Pandora A/S : pre-Q4 2020 collected consensus

Consensus - Pre-Q4 2020 results - January

Q4 2020 FY 2020 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 7,885 7,930 8,274 7,046 14 19,068 19,062 19,392 18,861 14 Revenue growth, % local currency 3% 3% 4% -3% 12 -11% -11% -11% -13% 13 Organic revenue growth, % 3% 4% 4% 2% 11 -11% -11% -11% -13% 12 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 2% 1% 4% 1% 7 -12% -12% -11% -12% 7 Total like-for-like sales out 2% 2% 2% 2% 1 -5% -5% 1% -11% 2 Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 6,124 6,144 6,224 5,959 14 14,677 14,685 14,786 14,522 14 Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 77.7% 77.2% 85.9% 74.5% 14 77.0% 77.0% 77.7% 75.9% 14 EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 2,462 2,460 2,584 2,389 14 3,835 3,833 3,956 3,762 14 EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 31.2% 31.0% 34.6% 30.0% 14 20.1% 20.1% 20.4% 19.8% 14 Total restructuring costs 256 299 438 50 14 1,156 1,200 1,346 949 14 - Hereof COGS restructuring 27 8 137 0 10 125 138 200 0 11 - Hereof OPEX restructuring 249 271 438 50 12 1,035 1,034 1,346 812 12 Net profit 1,684 1,658 2,098 1,311 14 1,838 1,802 2,242 1,606 14 Earnings per share, basic 18 17 22 15 11 22 19 33 17 14 Dividend per share 7 9 9 0 5 9 9 18 0 12 Free cash flow* 1,202 1,202 1,424 981 2 2,796 2,851 4,598 1,246 12 Number of concept stores, end period 2,719 2,716 2,770 2,684 6 2,727 2,718 2,770 2,689 7 FY 2021 FY 2022 DKK million Average Median High Low # of contr. Average Median High Low # of contr. Reported revenue 21,443 21,524 22,620 19,657 14 22,416 22,720 23,737 18,674 14 Revenue growth, % local currency 14% 14% 18% 4% 13 4% 6% 9% -5% 13 Organic revenue growth, % 13% 14% 18% 4% 12 4% 5% 9% -5% 12 Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores 14% 14% 18% 11% 8 5% 5% 9% 1% 8 Total like-for-like sales out 10% 11% 15% 4% 3 3% 3% 6% 0% 2 Gross profit excl. restructuring costs 16,359 16,402 17,304 14,693 14 17,035 17,287 18,040 13,913 14 Gross margin excl. restructuring costs 76.3% 76.3% 78.4% 74.7% 14 76.0% 76.0% 78.6% 74.5% 14 EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs 5,104 5,066 5,926 3,756 14 5,519 5,592 6,276 3,429 14 EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs 23.8% 23.3% 26.2% 19.1% 14 24.5% 24.4% 27.4% 18.4% 14 Total restructuring costs 8 0 100 0 13 0 0 0 0 13 - Hereof COGS restructuring 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 10 - Hereof OPEX restructuring 9 0 100 0 11 0 0 0 0 11 Net profit 3,854 3,790 4,471 2,802 14 4,215 4,282 4,926 2,549 14 Earnings per share, basic 40 39 50 34 14 44 44 55 31 14 Dividend per share 13 12 20 9 13 17 15 36 9 13 Free cash flow* 4,406 4,525 5,100 3,434 12 5,164 5,310 6,308 4,188 12 Number of concept stores, end period 2,735 2,714 2,850 2,689 7 2,739 2,706 2,930 2,689 6

*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.