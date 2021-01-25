Log in
PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
01/25 08:35:13 am
623.3 DKK   -1.06%
08:24a PANDORA A/S : pre-Q4 2020 collected consensus
PU
01/11Soaring virus cases knock European stocks off 10-month high
RE
01/11PANDORA A/S : Jewellery maker Pandora shuts one in four stores worldwide
RE
Pandora A/S : pre-Q4 2020 collected consensus

01/25/2021 | 08:24am EST
Consensus - Pre-Q4 2020 results - January

Q4 2020

FY 2020

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

7,885

7,930

8,274

7,046

14

19,068

19,062

19,392

18,861

14

Revenue growth, % local currency

3%

3%

4%

-3%

12

-11%

-11%

-11%

-13%

13

Organic revenue growth, %

3%

4%

4%

2%

11

-11%

-11%

-11%

-13%

12

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

2%

1%

4%

1%

7

-12%

-12%

-11%

-12%

7

Total like-for-like sales out

2%

2%

2%

2%

1

-5%

-5%

1%

-11%

2

Gross profit excl. restructuring costs

6,124

6,144

6,224

5,959

14

14,677

14,685

14,786

14,522

14

Gross margin excl. restructuring costs

77.7%

77.2%

85.9%

74.5%

14

77.0%

77.0%

77.7%

75.9%

14

EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs

2,462

2,460

2,584

2,389

14

3,835

3,833

3,956

3,762

14

EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs

31.2%

31.0%

34.6%

30.0%

14

20.1%

20.1%

20.4%

19.8%

14

Total restructuring costs

256

299

438

50

14

1,156

1,200

1,346

949

14

- Hereof COGS restructuring

27

8

137

0

10

125

138

200

0

11

- Hereof OPEX restructuring

249

271

438

50

12

1,035

1,034

1,346

812

12

Net profit

1,684

1,658

2,098

1,311

14

1,838

1,802

2,242

1,606

14

Earnings per share, basic

18

17

22

15

11

22

19

33

17

14

Dividend per share

7

9

9

0

5

9

9

18

0

12

Free cash flow*

1,202

1,202

1,424

981

2

2,796

2,851

4,598

1,246

12

Number of concept stores, end period

2,719

2,716

2,770

2,684

6

2,727

2,718

2,770

2,689

7

FY 2021

FY 2022

DKK million

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Average

Median

High

Low

# of contr.

Reported revenue

21,443

21,524

22,620

19,657

14

22,416

22,720

23,737

18,674

14

Revenue growth, % local currency

14%

14%

18%

4%

13

4%

6%

9%

-5%

13

Organic revenue growth, %

13%

14%

18%

4%

12

4%

5%

9%

-5%

12

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores

14%

14%

18%

11%

8

5%

5%

9%

1%

8

Total like-for-like sales out

10%

11%

15%

4%

3

3%

3%

6%

0%

2

Gross profit excl. restructuring costs

16,359

16,402

17,304

14,693

14

17,035

17,287

18,040

13,913

14

Gross margin excl. restructuring costs

76.3%

76.3%

78.4%

74.7%

14

76.0%

76.0%

78.6%

74.5%

14

EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs

5,104

5,066

5,926

3,756

14

5,519

5,592

6,276

3,429

14

EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs

23.8%

23.3%

26.2%

19.1%

14

24.5%

24.4%

27.4%

18.4%

14

Total restructuring costs

8

0

100

0

13

0

0

0

0

13

- Hereof COGS restructuring

0

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

0

10

- Hereof OPEX restructuring

9

0

100

0

11

0

0

0

0

11

Net profit

3,854

3,790

4,471

2,802

14

4,215

4,282

4,926

2,549

14

Earnings per share, basic

40

39

50

34

14

44

44

55

31

14

Dividend per share

13

12

20

9

13

17

15

36

9

13

Free cash flow*

4,406

4,525

5,100

3,434

12

5,164

5,310

6,308

4,188

12

Number of concept stores, end period

2,735

2,714

2,850

2,689

7

2,739

2,706

2,930

2,689

6

*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments

Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18 785 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
Net income 2020 1 797 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2020 7 202 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 62 785 M 10 275 M 10 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 596,67 DKK
Last Close Price 630,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Thomas Touborg Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrea Dawn Alvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA A/S-7.49%10 275
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA6.72%54 537
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED0.10%12 590
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.17.26%3 524
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.5.63%2 939
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.98%1 122
