Pandora A/S : pre-Q4 2020 collected consensus
Consensus - Pre-Q4 2020 results - January
Q4 2020
FY 2020
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
7,885
7,930
8,274
7,046
14
19,068
19,062
19,392
18,861
14
Revenue growth, % local currency
3%
3%
4%
-3%
12
-11%
-11%
-11%
-13%
13
Organic revenue growth, %
3%
4%
4%
2%
11
-11%
-11%
-11%
-13%
12
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
2%
1%
4%
1%
7
-12%
-12%
-11%
-12%
7
Total like-for-like sales out
2%
2%
2%
2%
1
-5%
-5%
1%
-11%
2
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs
6,124
6,144
6,224
5,959
14
14,677
14,685
14,786
14,522
14
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs
77.7%
77.2%
85.9%
74.5%
14
77.0%
77.0%
77.7%
75.9%
14
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs
2,462
2,460
2,584
2,389
14
3,835
3,833
3,956
3,762
14
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs
31.2%
31.0%
34.6%
30.0%
14
20.1%
20.1%
20.4%
19.8%
14
Total restructuring costs
256
299
438
50
14
1,156
1,200
1,346
949
14
- Hereof COGS restructuring
27
8
137
0
10
125
138
200
0
11
- Hereof OPEX restructuring
249
271
438
50
12
1,035
1,034
1,346
812
12
Net profit
1,684
1,658
2,098
1,311
14
1,838
1,802
2,242
1,606
14
Earnings per share, basic
18
17
22
15
11
22
19
33
17
14
Dividend per share
7
9
9
0
5
9
9
18
0
12
Free cash flow*
1,202
1,202
1,424
981
2
2,796
2,851
4,598
1,246
12
Number of concept stores, end period
2,719
2,716
2,770
2,684
6
2,727
2,718
2,770
2,689
7
FY 2021
FY 2022
DKK million
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Average
Median
High
Low
# of contr.
Reported revenue
21,443
21,524
22,620
19,657
14
22,416
22,720
23,737
18,674
14
Revenue growth, % local currency
14%
14%
18%
4%
13
4%
6%
9%
-5%
13
Organic revenue growth, %
13%
14%
18%
4%
12
4%
5%
9%
-5%
12
Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores
14%
14%
18%
11%
8
5%
5%
9%
1%
8
Total like-for-like sales out
10%
11%
15%
4%
3
3%
3%
6%
0%
2
Gross profit excl. restructuring costs
16,359
16,402
17,304
14,693
14
17,035
17,287
18,040
13,913
14
Gross margin excl. restructuring costs
76.3%
76.3%
78.4%
74.7%
14
76.0%
76.0%
78.6%
74.5%
14
EBIT (After IFRS 16) excl. restructuring costs
5,104
5,066
5,926
3,756
14
5,519
5,592
6,276
3,429
14
EBIT margin excl. restructuring costs
23.8%
23.3%
26.2%
19.1%
14
24.5%
24.4%
27.4%
18.4%
14
Total restructuring costs
8
0
100
0
13
0
0
0
0
13
- Hereof COGS restructuring
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
10
- Hereof OPEX restructuring
9
0
100
0
11
0
0
0
0
11
Net profit
3,854
3,790
4,471
2,802
14
4,215
4,282
4,926
2,549
14
Earnings per share, basic
40
39
50
34
14
44
44
55
31
14
Dividend per share
13
12
20
9
13
17
15
36
9
13
Free cash flow*
4,406
4,525
5,100
3,434
12
5,164
5,310
6,308
4,188
12
Number of concept stores, end period
2,735
2,714
2,850
2,689
7
2,739
2,706
2,930
2,689
6
*After IFRS 16 - excludes fixed rental lease payments
Disclaimer: Mean earnings estimates are calculated by Pandora based on earnings projections made by the analysts who cover Pandora. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Pandora's performance made by these analysts (and therefore the average estimate numbers) are theirs and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Pandora or its management. Pandora does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.
Figures are in million DKK, except for EPS which is in DKK.
Disclaimer
Pandora A/S published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 13:23:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
18 785 M
3 069 M
3 069 M
Net income 2020
1 797 M
294 M
294 M
Net Debt 2020
7 202 M
1 177 M
1 177 M
P/E ratio 2020
35,2x
Yield 2020
1,42%
Capitalization
62 785 M
10 275 M
10 257 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,73x
EV / Sales 2021
3,22x
Nbr of Employees
28 000
Free-Float
94,9%
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
596,67 DKK
Last Close Price
630,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target
31,7%
Spread / Average Target
-5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,9%
