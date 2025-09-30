The Danish jeweler announced that Alexander Lacik will retire at the next general meeting on March 11, 2026, after nearly seven years at the helm of the group as chairman and CEO. He will be succeeded by Berta de Pablos-Barbier, currently Chief Marketing Officer, who will become the new CEO. She will continue Pandora's strategic transformation into a full-fledged jewelry brand, building on the results achieved under Alexander Lacik's leadership.



Berta de Pablos-Barbier joined Pandora in November 2024 as CMO and member of the executive management team. She successfully led the repositioning of the brand as a global jewelry player, a central pillar of the Phoenix growth strategy. Pandora's brand awareness has reached record levels, driven by a renewed offering and innovative marketing campaigns.



A Spanish national, Berta de Pablos-Barbier has 30 years of international experience in the luxury and consumer goods sectors. Prior to Pandora, she headed the champagne houses Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, and Mercier (LVMH group), after holding management positions at Mars Wrigley, Lacoste, and Boucheron.



Her appointment is the result of a rigorous selection process, part of the board of directors' long-term succession plan, the company said.



Appointed CEO in April 2019, Alexander Lacik led Pandora's turnaround and launched the Phoenix strategy. Under his leadership, revenue grew by 45% and the workforce increased from 24,000 to 37,000.