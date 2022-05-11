Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/11 05:47:06 am EDT
533.80 DKK   +2.61%
05:16aTrading in pandora a/s shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
05/09Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
05/09Major shareholder announcement
GL
TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS

05/11/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Ventotene Holding AS, a wholly owned company by Peter A. Ruzicka, Chair of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 10,000 shares at a total price of DKK 5,198,786 and now holds a total of 32,000 shares in the company.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

CONTACT
For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net		CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 

Attachment


