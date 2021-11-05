Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

11/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons
11-05-2021

Today, Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Catherine Spindler, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 405 shares at a total price of EUR 47,806.56, and now holds a total of 405 shares in the company.

Isabelle Parize, a now former Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 1,500 shares at a total price of DKK 1,254,513.40, and now holds a total of 3,000 shares in the company.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net 		CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net


Attachment


Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
