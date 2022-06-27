Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-06-27 am EDT
468.90 DKK   -0.17%
01:00pTransactions in connection with share buyback programm
GL
06/21PANDORA A/S : acquires store network in Portugal
PU
06/21Pandora A/S agreed to acquire 34 franchise stores in Portugal from VisAo Do Tempo Ii - DistribuiCAo, S.A.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transactions in connection with share buyback programm

06/27/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).       

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,    
DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement1,910,068

 		 1,162,768,271

 
20 June 2022  28,000470.4713,173,160
   21 June 2022  27,000469.4812,675,947

 
22 June 2022   29,000456.7313,245,277
23 June 202230,000450.7813,523,400
24 June 202228,000461.1612,912,480
Accumulated under the programme2,052,068

 		 1,228,298,535

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,442,652 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 

Attachments


All news about PANDORA A/S
01:00pTransactions in connection with share buyback programm
GL
06/21PANDORA A/S : acquires store network in Portugal
PU
06/21Pandora A/S agreed to acquire 34 franchise stores in Portugal from VisAo Do Tempo Ii - ..
CI
06/20Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/17PANDORA A/S : Q2 2022 - Aide Memoire
PU
06/13Ferrari Names Chief Brand Officer
MT
06/13Ferrari names Carla Liuni new chief brand officer
RE
06/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/08Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/08Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANDORA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 880 M 3 670 M 3 670 M
Net income 2022 4 948 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2022 4 297 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 43 806 M 6 212 M 6 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 469,70 DKK
Average target price 801,43 DKK
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-42.40%6 212
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-25.41%61 103
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED0.86%18 015
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-44.34%4 236
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-19.66%2 770
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-12.48%2 564