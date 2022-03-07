Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

03/07/2022 | 06:29pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,    
DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement276,670 197,527,778
28 Feb 202224,000679.0416,296,871
01 Mar 202224,000680.8116,339,346
02 Mar 202224,300674.9416,400,928
03 Mar 202225,000657.8716,446,860
04 Mar 202226,329600.5215,810,991
Accumulated under the programme400,299 278,822,774

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,341,419 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.3% of the Company’s share capital.

With company announcement 703, Pandora is correcting the previously reported number of treasury shares in company announcement 701. In company announcement 701, Pandora reported a total of 5,308,084 treasury shares. The correct number was 5,252,545. 

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 

Attachments


All news about PANDORA A/S
06:29pTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
03/03PANDORA A/S : Carla Liuni steps down as CMO
PU
03/03Trading in Pandora A/s Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons
GL
03/02PANDORA A/S : Post-Q4 collected consensus - PDF file
PU
02/23Trading in pandora a/s shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
02/22PANDORA A/S : Announces partnership with macy's for nationwide retail rollout
PU
02/16Major shareholder announcement
GL
02/16PANDORA A/S : launches Marvel jewellery collection
PU
02/15PANDORA A/S : Q4 2021 Teleconference Transcript
PU
02/14Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANDORA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 213 M 3 680 M 2 784 M
Net income 2022 4 910 M 717 M 542 M
Net Debt 2022 3 315 M 484 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 56 691 M 8 273 M 6 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 441
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 599,40 DKK
Average target price 952,20 DKK
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-26.49%8 320
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.21%67 111
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED11.41%19 990
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-2.77%3 549
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.4.89%3 235
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.6.41%3 163