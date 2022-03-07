Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
03/07/2022 | 01:29pm EST
On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.
Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement
276,670
197,527,778
28 Feb 2022
24,000
679.04
16,296,871
01 Mar 2022
24,000
680.81
16,339,346
02 Mar 2022
24,300
674.94
16,400,928
03 Mar 2022
25,000
657.87
16,446,860
04 Mar 2022
26,329
600.52
15,810,991
Accumulated under the programme
400,299
278,822,774
With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,341,419 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.3% of the Company’s share capital.
With company announcement 703, Pandora is correcting the previously reported number of treasury shares in company announcement 701. In company announcement 701, Pandora reported a total of 5,308,084 treasury shares. The correct number was 5,252,545.
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.
About Pandora Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.