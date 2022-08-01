Log in
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-01 am EDT
534.00 DKK   -0.67%
01:47pTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
07/25Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
07/21PANDORA A/S : opens New York Hub to bolster US growth strategy
PU
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

08/01/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,    
DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement2,556,068 1,466,694,296
25 July 202220,000513.9510,279,018
26 July 202222,000493.0710,847,608
27 July 202220,000493.429,868,324
28 July 202220,000501.6710,033,334
29 July 202218,000526.299,473,137
Accumulated under the programme2,656,068 1,517,195,717

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of  3,046,652 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.2 % of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 

Attachments


