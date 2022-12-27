Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Pandora A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-12-27 am EST
485.80 DKK   +1.95%
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

12/27/2022 | 10:13am EST
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,    
DKK
Accumulated under the programme5,433,394
 2,773,798,641
19 December 202229,010492.6614,291,977
20 December 202231,000491.35
15,231,819
21 December 202231,000495.80
15,369,738
22 December 202232,226486.86
15,689,666
23 December 202231,759475.49
15,100,992
Accumulated under the programme5,588,389 2,849,482,833

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,978,373 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.3% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bilal Aziz
VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
biazi@pandora.net

 

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net
Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
VP Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net		 


Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 26 154 M 3 740 M 3 740 M
Net income 2022 4 966 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2022 4 759 M 680 M 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 42 775 M 6 116 M 6 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PANDORA A/S
Duration : Period :
Pandora A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 476,50 DKK
Average target price 604,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
David Walmsley Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Thomas Touborg Chief Supply Officer & Senior VP-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA A/S-41.56%6 116
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-14.71%71 536
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED10.84%19 906
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-58.81%3 012
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-11.65%2 927
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-10.25%2 471