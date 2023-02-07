Advanced search
    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
03:55:04 2023-02-07 am EST
588.50 DKK   -0.25%
03:18aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
01/30Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
01/23Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

02/07/2023 | 03:18am EST
On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and concluded on 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,    
DKK
Accumulated under the programme1 6,285,847   3,224,467,746
30 January 2023 26,153 575.82 15,059,402
31 January 2023 26,246 571.31 14,994,718
01 February 2023 26,782 576.79 15,447,633
02 February 2023 26,156 599.63 15,683,990
03 February 2023 23,720 604.69 14,343,140
Accumulated under the programme 6,414,904   3,299,996,989

1The accumulated transaction value has been corrected downwards with DKK 78,854 due to an overstated calculation error of the same amount in company announcement no. 758.  

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 6,804,888 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.1% of the Company’s share capital.

This concludes the programme commenced 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692. From 9 February 2022 to 3 February 2023, Pandora bought back 6.4 million shares at an average price of around DKK 514 for a total value of DKK 3.3 billion.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bilal Aziz
VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
biazi@pandora.net

 

Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net 		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
VP Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net 		 

Attachments


