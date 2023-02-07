Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and concluded on 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme1 6,285,847 3,224,467,746 30 January 2023 26,153 575.82 15,059,402 31 January 2023 26,246 571.31 14,994,718 01 February 2023 26,782 576.79 15,447,633 02 February 2023 26,156 599.63 15,683,990 03 February 2023 23,720 604.69 14,343,140 Accumulated under the programme 6,414,904 3,299,996,989

1The accumulated transaction value has been corrected downwards with DKK 78,854 due to an overstated calculation error of the same amount in company announcement no. 758.

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 6,804,888 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.1% of the Company’s share capital.

This concludes the programme commenced 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692. From 9 February 2022 to 3 February 2023, Pandora bought back 6.4 million shares at an average price of around DKK 514 for a total value of DKK 3.3 billion.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

