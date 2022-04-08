Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pandora Investments Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PND   CY0005730714

PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED

(PND)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-05
0.0620 EUR   +3.33%
12:19aPANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : Board of Directors Meeting 28.4.2022
PU
03/11PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : War in Ukraine – Economic consequences
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΣΥΝΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ ΣΥΝΔΕΔΕΜΕΝΗΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ&Sig..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandora Investments Public : Board of Directors Meeting 28.4.2022

04/08/2022 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

8 April 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE

The Board of Directors of the Company will convene on Thursday, 28h of April, 2022 to decide on the following:

1. Approval of the financial results of the Company for the financial year ending 31.12.2021 and setting of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

2. Any other matters

Stavros Leptos

Secretary

Disclaimer

Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED
12:19aPANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : Board of Directors Meeting 28.4.2022
PU
03/11PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : War in Ukraine – Economic consequences
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣ&Et..
PU
2021PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : 04/05/2021 | Report and consolidated financial statements 31 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,6 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net income 2020 10,2 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 213 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pandora Investments Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michalakis G. Leptos Chairman, Managing Director & Executive President
Stelios Sivitanidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Costas Petrides Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Papantoniou Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgos M. Leptos Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED-11.43%29
CBRE GROUP, INC.-17.98%28 820
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.27%18 722
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED18.18%15 263
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.30%12 233
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.80%11 393