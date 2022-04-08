Pandora Investments Public : Board of Directors Meeting 28.4.2022

PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
8 April 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
The Board of Directors of the Company will convene on Thursday, 28h of April, 2022 to decide on the following:
1. Approval of the financial results of the Company for the financial year ending 31.12.2021 and setting of the date of the Annual General Meeting.
2. Any other matters
Stavros Leptos
Secretary
