  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pandora Investments Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PND   CY0005730714

PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED

(PND)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-12
0.0550 EUR   +1.85%
06/23PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : Annual General Meeting 22.06.2022
PU
05/02Pandora Investments Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/08PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : Board of Directors Meeting 28.4.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandora Investments Public : PND Board Meeting (Half-Yearly) - 30.9.2021

09/14/2022 | 01:40am EDT
PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE

DATED 14.9.2022

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company shall convene on Friday, September 30, 2022, to examine among other, the six monthly unaudited financial results of the Company for the first six months of year 2022.

Stavros Leptos

Secretary

Disclaimer

Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 05:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 64,5 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 23,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pandora Investments Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michalakis G. Leptos Chairman, Managing Director & Executive President
Stelios Sivitanidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Costas Petrides Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Papantoniou Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgos M. Leptos Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED-21.43%23
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.67%25 674
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.69%23 118
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED9.97%13 381
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.35%8 982
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-33.78%8 546