Pandora Investments Public : PND Board Meeting (Half-Yearly) - 30.9.2021

PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
DATED 14.9.2022
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company shall convene on Friday, September 30, 2022, to examine among other, the six monthly unaudited financial results of the Company for the first six months of year 2022.
Stavros Leptos
Secretary
Disclaimer
Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 05:39:03 UTC.