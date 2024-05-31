To maximise the potential of the hotels, Pandox and Fattal have jointly undertaken major refurbishments of the hotel products, including all rooms, bathrooms and public areas. The hotels have very strong locations in their respective markets.

The hotel is centrally located in the city, only a 10-minute walk from the three main railway stations and close to several popular restaurants and shopping centres.

The renovation of the hotel has included all 321 rooms and bathrooms. The theme of the rooms is inspired by botany, which is a nod to the city's motto 'Let Glasgow Flourish'.

The gym has been given a major upgrade and offers a wide range of fitness equipment.

The stylish new Leo's Bar and Restaurant offers an extensive menu of small plates, main courses and desserts.

Glasgow is Scotland's largest city with more than 1 million inhabitants and surrounding area. Glasgow is known for its unique blend of history, culture and wide range of shopping opportunities. The hotel market has recovered strongly from the pandemic with both increased average prices and occupancy rates as a driving factor.