May 31, 2024 at 05:31 am EDT
Major product improvements Leonardo Royal Glasgow and Leonardo Galway
To maximise the potential of the hotels, Pandox and Fattal have jointly undertaken major refurbishments of the hotel products, including all rooms, bathrooms and public areas. The hotels have very strong locations in their respective markets.
31 May 2024
Leonardo Royal Glasgow
The hotel is centrally located in the city, only a 10-minute walk from the three main railway stations and close to several popular restaurants and shopping centres.
The renovation of the hotel has included all 321 rooms and bathrooms. The theme of the rooms is inspired by botany, which is a nod to the city's motto 'Let Glasgow Flourish'.
The gym has been given a major upgrade and offers a wide range of fitness equipment.
The stylish new Leo's Bar and Restaurant offers an extensive menu of small plates, main courses and desserts.
Glasgow is Scotland's largest city with more than 1 million inhabitants and surrounding area. Glasgow is known for its unique blend of history, culture and wide range of shopping opportunities. The hotel market has recovered strongly from the pandemic with both increased average prices and occupancy rates as a driving factor.
Leonardo Hotel Galway<_o3a_p>
The newly refurbished 130-room Leonardo Hotel Galway is located in the centre of Galway, overlooking Galway Bay, and offers a classic Irish experience.
The hotel is close to the Spanish Arch and the medieval city walls, both of which are just a few minutes' walk away. A small piece of the wall can be found in the hotel bar. It is also convenient to plan a day trip to the nearby Connemara National Park, Athlone Castle or the Wild Atlantic Way.
Downstairs, the newly refurbished restaurant serves modern Irish cuisine and can cater for large groups of up to 80 people.
Galway is Ireland's fifth largest city with a population of around 85,000. However, the city is a very popular tourist destination, welcoming around 1 million domestic tourists and 1.7 million international visitors each year. Many international tourists are from North America whose relatives have their roots in Ireland.
