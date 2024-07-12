Profitable growth and strong cash flow

April-June 2024

Revenues for Leases amounted to MSEK 1,009 (942). For comparable units in fixed currency, the increase was 3 percent

Revenues for Own Operations amounted to MSEK 857 (832) MSEK. For comparable units in fixed currency, the increase was 10 percent

Net operating income for Leases amounted to MSEK 869 (806). For comparable units in fixed currency, the increase was 4 percent

Net operating income for Own Operations amounted to MSEK 256 (219). For comparable units in fixed currency, the increase was 20 percent

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1,082 (977), an increase of 11 percent

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 560 (510), equivalent to SEK 3.05 (2.77) per share

Changes in property values amounted to MSEK 413 (-466). Unrealised changes in value of derivatives amounted to MSEK -8 (332)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 710 (288), equivalent to SEK 3.83 (1.56) per share

DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal in Canada was transferred 15 April



January-June 2024

Revenue for Leases amounted to MSEK 1,854 (1,722)

Revenue from Own Operations amounted to MSEK 1,513 (1,405)

Net operating income for Leases amounted to MSEK 1,563 (1,468)

Net operating income Own Operations amounted to MSEK 347 (271)

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1,822 (1,652), an increase of 10 percent

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 832 (769), corresponding to SEK 4.53 (4.18) per share

Changes in property values amounted to MSEK 447 (-678) and unrealised changes in the value of derivatives amounted to MSEK 290 (-12)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 1,164 (85), corresponding to SEK 6.26 (0.39) per share

The loan-to-value ratio was 46.2 percent and the interest coverage ratio, rolling twelve months, was 2.6x

Comment from CEO Liia Nõu

"Demand in the hotel market was solid in the second quarter, with good business outcomes in both of our segments. Total revenue and total net operating income both increased by 6 percent for comparable portfolios with fixed exchange rates."

"There were positive, unrealised net changes in value for the property portfolio as a whole, explained by increased cash flow. The hotel property portfolio's average valuation yield increased marginally to 6.26 percent. Our average interest on debt decreased to 4.1 percent, further reinforcing our positive yield spread which is greater than 200 basis points."

"With a loan-to-value ratio of 46.2 percent, interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA of 8.5 times, and cash and equivalents and unutilised credit facilities of MSEK 4,137, we are able to act swiftly when attractive acquisition opportunities come along."

Presentation of the interim report

Pandox will present this interim report to investors, analysts and the media in a conference call webcast on 12 July 2024 at 08:30 CEST. As a service to Pandox's stakeholders there will also be an external update on the hotel market.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/pandox-q2-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via the following link:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002587

Liia Nõu, CEO

Anneli Lindblom, CFO

Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR

