Pandox : ABGSC Nordic Opportunities Virtual Seminar

PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Strategic position
A strong network of brands and partners
Note: The logos are the property of the respective brand owners.
3
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Q3 2020 in brief
Recovery in line with expectations
Strong summer period driven by domestic leisure demand
Initial demand from domestic business
Continued strong financial and liquidity position
Government restrictions biggest threat
-5%
-47%
-37%
MSEK 5,348
R12M
Jul-Sep 2020
Jul-Sep 2020
30 Sep 2020
Return on equity2)
Growth in total
LFL growth in NOI
Liquid funds and unutilised
net operating income1)
Property Management3)
credit facilities
Measured as net operating income Property Management and gross profit plus depreciation Operating Activities
Measured as growth in EPRA NAV, including dividend and excluding proceeds from directed share issue, at annual rate
For comparable units adjusted for currency effects
4
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Q3 2020 in brief
COVID-19 effects on Pandox
Low demand due to COVID-19 related restrictions
Minimum and fixed rent main source of income, also expected in Q4
Strong increase in domestic leisure demand when restrictions lifted
Unrealised value changes explained by lower cash flows 2020, 2021 and 2022 Increase in trade account receivables reflecting new and temporary payment terms
5
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Current revenue
Diversified revenue base
Revenues from different operational models and geographies Minimum rent and fixed rent main source of revenue Approximately MSEK 500 per quarter
Revenue-based rents of MSEK 69 in Q3
Revenues from Operator Activities of MSEK 169 in Q3
Rent collection progressing in line with temporary payment terms No reductions in hotel rents given
6
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Property portfolio
Valuations based on established method
Value change
-2.3%
YTD
-9.3%
YTD
Comments per 30 September, 2020
Total property portfolio market value amounted to MSEK 62,022 (63,469)
Average valuation yield for Investment Properties was
5.42 (5.41) percent and for Operating Properties 6.38
(6.41) percent
Valuations made according to same method and model used since the IPO 2015
Downward adjustments due to lower cash flows 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a direct result of COVID-19
Conclusive transaction evidence still missing
Only a few external valuations made in the third quarter
2020 due to practical limitations due to COVID-19
Yield and cash flow expected to be estimated with greater precision in the coming quarters
7
-4.0% YTD
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Financial position
Financing and capital structure
EPRA Net Asset Value (MSEK)
EPRA NAV per share, SEK
34,270
32,234
186.4
27,476175.33
24,211
164.0
19,883
Loan to value (%)
Renewed mandate from the AGM 2020 to issue new
shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of total
outstanding shares
50.8
49.7
48.5
47.9
Liquid funds and long-term unutilised credit facilities (MSEK)
5,348
4,215
3,319
144.5
126.2
46.0
2,232
2,500
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
8
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
For definitions, see page 26 in Interim report January-September 2020
Pandox and COVID-19
Three focus areas
Respond - manage the acute phase of the crisis Restart - plan for the recovery
Reinvent - what's next?
9
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Market outlook 3.0
Third update since start of pandemic
Six development levels
Several development phases
10
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Six development levels…
…to get back to full performance
Revenue
6
Groups return
5
International and
4
meeting returns
Domestic business
3
Domestic leisure
returns
2
returns
Hotels open up for
1
business
Cities and countries
open up
Restrictions easing
gradually
Time
11
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Phase 1
The past
COVID-19 virus arrived to Northern Europe in March
Societies closed down and travel restrictions were implemented Occupancy 5-25 percent
Market bottom in late April/early May
12
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Phase 2
Summer holidays
Late May, restrictions were gradually eased and domestic travel allowed Domestic leisure demand returned quite immediately
In the Nordics occupancy rose rapidly from 20 to 60 percent during the summer period (R7 days)
Similar pattern in domestic markets across Europe
Drivers were to travel, to meet friends and to experience life outside lockdown
As expected, larger cities like London and Stockholm experienced weak demand (25-30%), due to high dependency on international travel and attractions
13
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Phase 3
After summer holidays
After the summer holidays the leisure segment decreased during weekdays but remained stable over weekends
Domestic corporate returned gradually as small and medium sized companies began to travel. Low demand from larger companies due to result of travel restrictions
Domestic markets in the UK, Germany and the Nordics established at 40-55 percent occupancy
International markets saw a certain increase from low levels Overall, a stronger market development than many expected
14
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Germany
Occupancy January-September 2020
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Germany (open hotels)
64%
58%
43%
44%
38%
24%
24%
8%
12%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Germany Occ
Germany Occ LY
Source: STR
15
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Regional UK
Occupancy January-September 2020
Regional UK (open hotels)
100%
90%
80%
71%
70%
61%
60%
53%
53%
50%
40%
38%
30%
30%
21%
23%
24%
20%
10%
0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Regional UK Occ
Regional UK Occ LY
Source: STR
16
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Nordic regional
Occupancy January-September 2020
Regional Nordic (open hotels)
100%
90%
80%
72%
70%
60%
57%
53%
52%
50%
47%
41%
40%
33%
30%
27%
20%
19%
10%
0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Regional Nordic Occ
Regional Nordic Occ LY
Source: Benchmarking Alliance and aggregated by Pandox
17
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Regional UK
Occupancy effect from new restrictions
Regional UK (open hotels)
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
56%
53%
50%
46%
45%
44%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
19-09-2020
26-09-2020
03-10-2020
10-10-2020
17-10-2021
Regional UK Occ
Regional UK Occ LY
Source: STR
18
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Germany
Occupancy effect from new restrictions
Germany (open hotels)
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
44%
42%
40%
39%
40%
33%
30%
20%
10%
0%
19-09-2020
26-09-2020
03-10-2020
10-10-2020
17-10-2021
Germany Occ
Germany Occ LY
Source: Fairmas
19
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Nordic regional
Occupancy effect from new restrictions
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Regional Nordic (open hotels)
48%
47%
47%
49%
46%
19-09-2020
26-09-2020
03-10-2020
10-10-2020
17-10-2021
Regional Nordic Occ
Regional Nordic Occ LY
Source: Benchmarking Alliance and aggregated by Pandox
20
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Outlook for Q4 vs Q3
Stable development
We expect stable revenues in Property Management
We expect Operator Activities to be slightly weaker (Brussels and the Hague)
New restrictions are pushing the recovery a bit further out, but the effects are limited for Pandox:
Portfolio dominated by domestic and regional hotels (84% of total)
Strong focus on the Nordics
Lease model with minimum guaranteed rent
21
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Six development levels…
…to get back to full performance
Revenue
6
Group returns
5
International and
4
meeting returns
Domestic business
3
Domestic leisure
returns
2
returns
Hotels open up for
1
business
Cities and countries
open up
Restrictions easing
gradually
Time
22
PANDOX - EXCELLENCE IN HOTEL OWNERSHIP AND OPERATIONS
Q&A
Hotel Mayfair, Copenhagen
25
23
Head office
Pandox AB (publ)
Box 15
SE-101 20 Stockholm
Sweden
Visiting address
Vasagatan 11
Stockholm
Sweden
Tel: +46 8 506 205
www.pandox.se
Org.nr. 556030-7885
Forward-looking statements. This presentation contains forward- looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pandox AB (publ), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this presentation.