The renovated and modernized Hotel Pomander, in the heart of Nuremberg, is ready to open its doors! Located close to the historic city center and the central station, the hotel offers a perfect starting point for exploring the city's history and present time.

Invention from Nuremberg as inspiration

The name Hotel Pomander comes from an important local invention in Nuremberg: the first portable timepiece.

Pomanders were worn as jewellery by men and women of a certain social class. Their exotic perfume - typically orange, cloves and musk - were thought to promote health and wellbeing.

In the early 1700s, Nuremberger Peter Henlein was inspired to build clock movements into a pomander. He created the world's first portable timepiece.

15,000 square meters in the heart of Nuremberg

Pandox acquired the hotel property in 2019. After an extensive refurbishment, the hotel's rooms, suites and public spaces - including The Blend coffee shop and bar, Public Kitchen & Bar, the gym, pool and wellness area - have been completely transformed.

With its modern facilities in a relaxed style, Hotel Pomander caters to both leisure and business travellers.

Approximately 15,000 square meters accommodates 311 rooms - including suites, junior suites, studios, family, and superior rooms. In all bedrooms, modern meets classic; warm, rich wood and comforting textiles set against a background of minimalist décor and metallic accents.