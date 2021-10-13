Log in
    PNDX B   SE0007100359

PANDOX AB (PUBL)

(PNDX B)
Pandox : Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January–September 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Agenda (CEST)

07:00 - Interim report published via Cision and www.pandox.se
08:00 - Presentation material published at www.pandox.se
08:30 - Webcasted telephone conference with
Liia Nõu, CEO and acting CFO
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications & IR

To follow the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gntomb8

To participate in the conference via telephone, please register via the following link to access the telephone numbers: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8672407

A recorded version of the webcast will be available at www.pandox.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40
Erik Ax, Communications & IR Manager, +46 (0) 707 13 77 06

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CEST on 13 October 2021.

About Pandox
Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio currently comprises 156 hotels with approximately 35,000 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading regional hotel operators and leading international hotel operators, and Operator activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se
Disclaimer

Pandox AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
