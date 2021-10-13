Pandox : Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January–September 2021

Agenda (CEST)

07:00 - Interim report published via Cision and www.pandox.se

08:00 - Presentation material published at www.pandox.se

08:30 - Webcasted telephone conference with

Liia Nõu, CEO and acting CFO

Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications & IR

To follow the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gntomb8



To participate in the conference via telephone, please register via the following link to access the telephone numbers: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8672407



A recorded version of the webcast will be available at www.pandox.se.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

Erik Ax, Communications & IR Manager, +46 (0) 707 13 77 06

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CEST on 13 October 2021.





About Pandox

