  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pandox AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDX B   SE0007100359

PANDOX AB (PUBL)

(PNDX B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 04:36:42 am EDT
135.00 SEK   -0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandox : NH Hotel Salzburg City in a new look

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
NH Hotel Salzburg City in a new look

The NH Hotel Salzburg City is located in the most central parts of Salzburg. The hotel has recently undergone an extensive renovation and has been upgraded to NH's premium brand NH Collection - and is now marketed as NH Collection Salzburg.

25 April 2022

The NH Collection Salzburg City is centrally located next to the old town with direct proximity to restaurants, bars and designer shops, and not least only a few minutes' walk to the place where Mozart was born. In addition, it is strategically located for business travelers with the Salzburg Exhibition Center within walking distance.

Pandox has owned the hotel property since 2016 and has belonged to the middle price segment. Together with NH, however, a great opportunity arose to upgrade the hotel through a complete renovation of the hotel - and to reposition the brand to NH's premium category NH Collection to maximize the hotel's potential.

Said and done.

In a complete renovation that included all 140 guest rooms, bathrooms, gym and public guest spaces such as a modern bar, restaurant and lobby. Pandox's SVP, Director of Property Management International Martin Creydt is very proud of the investment.

"It is very positive that we, together with NH, have invested significant amounts so that our hotel property in Salzburg can take a new position and compete with the leading hotels in Salzburg."

About Salzburg
After Vienna, Salzburg is Austria's most important destination when it comes to the leisure segment. The city organizes hundreds of cultural events each year. Many music events are primarily linked to the world-famous composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) whose birthplace was Salzburg. The most popular music event is the annual Salzburger Festspiele which takes place during the summer months. Salzburg also has a popular Christmas market that attracts both domestic and international tourism.

Disclaimer

Pandox AB published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 066 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 1 006 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 32 142 M 3 305 M 3 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 967 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 408
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart PANDOX AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pandox AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDOX AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 135,80 SEK
Average target price 158,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liia Nõu Chief Executive Officer & Senior Vice President
Anneli Elisabet Lindblom Chief Financial Officer
Christian Ringnes Chairman
Aldert Schaaphok Senior VP & Director-International Operations
Bengt David Harry Kjell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANDOX AB (PUBL)-6.99%2 567
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-19.60%9 809
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-2.97%8 235
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.32%8 063
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-0.41%7 176
WHITBREAD PLC-6.84%7 151