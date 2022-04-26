Pandox : NH Hotel Salzburg City in a new look

The NH Hotel Salzburg City is located in the most central parts of Salzburg. The hotel has recently undergone an extensive renovation and has been upgraded to NH's premium brand NH Collection - and is now marketed as NH Collection Salzburg.

The NH Collection Salzburg City is centrally located next to the old town with direct proximity to restaurants, bars and designer shops, and not least only a few minutes' walk to the place where Mozart was born. In addition, it is strategically located for business travelers with the Salzburg Exhibition Center within walking distance.

Pandox has owned the hotel property since 2016 and has belonged to the middle price segment. Together with NH, however, a great opportunity arose to upgrade the hotel through a complete renovation of the hotel - and to reposition the brand to NH's premium category NH Collection to maximize the hotel's potential.

Said and done.

In a complete renovation that included all 140 guest rooms, bathrooms, gym and public guest spaces such as a modern bar, restaurant and lobby. Pandox's SVP, Director of Property Management International Martin Creydt is very proud of the investment.

"It is very positive that we, together with NH, have invested significant amounts so that our hotel property in Salzburg can take a new position and compete with the leading hotels in Salzburg."

About Salzburg

After Vienna, Salzburg is Austria's most important destination when it comes to the leisure segment. The city organizes hundreds of cultural events each year. Many music events are primarily linked to the world-famous composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) whose birthplace was Salzburg. The most popular music event is the annual Salzburger Festspiele which takes place during the summer months. Salzburg also has a popular Christmas market that attracts both domestic and international tourism.