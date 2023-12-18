The Hotel Market Day 2023 was held on 21 November. You can see the full event on demand here.

Pandox hosted its annual Hotel Market Day 21 November 2023 at Hilton Stockholm Slussen. The theme was "the hotel market in a multisphered world" with focus on current geopolitical shifts and their effect on hotel demand, the hotel guest's expectations on hotel products and trends in the hotel transaction market.

We have compiled a report, summarising all highlights during the day. Find it here.