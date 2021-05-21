Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pandox AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNDX B   SE0007100359

PANDOX AB (PUBL)

(PNDX B)
  Report
News 
Summary

Pandox : The Hotel Brussels and Hotel Indigo Brussels – City named among the best hotels in the world

05/21/2021 | 04:25am EDT
The Hotel Brussels and Hotel Indigo Brussels - City named among the best hotels in the world

In the latest yearly report by the leading travel review site TripAdvisor, two of Pandox's own-operated hotels, The Hotel Brussels and Hotel Indigo Brussels - City, were acknowledged with the 'Travellers' Choice Award'. We couldn't be more proud.

May 21, 2021

Based on votes and reviews from guests, the hotels received the awards thanks to their 'quality service' and their 'exceptional experiences' offered to their guests.

We are super proud and humble that the hotels have received these awards - which wouldn't have been possible without our staff, always going the extra mile for our guests.

The Hotel Brussels
Set in one of Brussels' tallest buildings, within a 15-minute walk from Grand Place, The Hotel Brussels offers panoramic city views, an on-site gastronomic restaurant and an urban fitness & spa wellness overlooking Brussels. skyline. The Hotel Brussels received positive reviews for its 'beautiful suites' as well as its restaurant and bar. Most of all the hotel was praised for the relaxation facilities including its sauna, steam room and spa lounges.

Hotel Indigo Brussels - City
Set in the heart of Brussels, Hotel Indigo Brussels - City pays tribute to the nearby Botanical Garden with 284 boutique guest rooms featuring three different themes: floral herbal and tropical. On the ground floor, SERRA is a green oasis where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. The menu is inspired by nature and features locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

Guests praised its 'authentic local experiences', its modern design and quality service. Staff also received positive reviews for being friendly and helpful.

Disclaimer

Pandox AB published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
