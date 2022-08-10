Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
2
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Q2‐2022 Results
Consistent
Performance
Fleet
Working Fleet
Operations
Extensive and varied experience
•Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million •Net income of $25 million
•$102.2 million cash and cash equivalents
•24 drybulk ships and one barge in owned and controlled fleet at June 30, 2022
•Operating 52 vessels on average during Q2 2022
•5.5 million tons carried; 102 voyages performed for 45 clients
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation
and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share‐based compensation and other non‐operating income and/or
3
expense, if any.
DRIVERS OF PERFORMANCE
Customer Focus: Long‐term, fixed contract employment and recurring business with new and longstanding customers
Rate Environment: The Baltic Dry Index average increased for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
5500
5000
4500
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
Baltic Dry Index (1)
500
0
(1) Per reported indices
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2nd Quarter Highlights
Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was $25.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $19.2 million for the same period of 2021. o Non‐GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was $28.9 million, as compared to non‐GAAP adjusted net income of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. o Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.64, as compared to $0.29 for the same period of 2021.
Diluted net income per share was $0.56 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to diluted net income per share of $0.43 for the same period of 2021.
Pangaea's TCE rates were $27,139 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $21,053 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA was $44.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $21.4 million for the same period of 2021.
At the end of the quarter, Pangaea had $102.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Subsequent Business Update
On July 7, 2022, the Bulk Promise Corp term loan interest rate was fixed at 5.45% effective July 15, 2022 through maturity.
On August 5, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, to be paid on September 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.